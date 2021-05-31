China set to cool Yuan rally with corrections, verbal warnings





China has signaled that its tolerance for the rally in the yuan is fading after authorities set the daily fixing lower than expected and state newspapers warned of quick wins. Beijing corrected the benchmark rate at 6.3682 per dollar on Monday, up from the average estimate of 6.3656 in a Bloomberg survey. The rise in the yuan is due to short-term speculation and is unlikely to last, Sheng Songcheng, former head of the People’s Bank of China Told Sunday, the official Xinhua News Agency. The Financial News backed by the central bank and a former regulator also weighed in. The chorus of commentaries denouncing the yuan follows a subtle change in the position of policymakers late last week after previous messages seemed to indicate greater tolerance for a stronger currency. A rapid rise in the yuan may attract increased attention in global financial markets, especially at a time when the dollar is losing momentum. “The PBOC seems comfortable with the direction of the yuan, but not with the pace of its gains which has been spurred by speculation about using the currency to curb imported inflation,” said Fiona Lim, analyst. principal of foreign exchange at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “The 6.20 level is still possible over the next 12 months, especially if the broader dollar weakness brings the dollar-yuan to that level.” As China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and foreign funds have piled up in the country’s stock and bond markets, the yuan has hit a five-year high against a basket of trading partners’ currencies. It has climbed this year against all 31 major currencies except six, tracked by Bloomberg, and is the best performer in Asia. China is expected to prevent huge short-term inflows, which could cause the yuan to rise, hurt the competitiveness of exporters and affect the independent operations of the country’s financial market and monetary policy, Sheng said. According to the Financial News editorial, possible inflows to the United States from emerging markets and a strong global economic recovery will pose risks for Chinese exports, potentially weakening the yuan. Financial News said in a editorial that the yuan could depreciate in the future due to factors such as the US tightening. Appreciation is not necessarily a bullish factor for Chinese stocks, said Guan Tao, former head of the country’s main currency regulator. an interview with the state-run China Securities Journal on Monday. That’s because the country’s exporters will come under pressure from the yuan rally and the stronger currency will not offset the surge in commodity prices, according to Guan, who is currently the chief global economist for BOC International China. The offshore yuan fell for the first time in four sessions on Monday, falling 0.1% to 6.3652 per dollar, while the onshore rate was little changed at 6.3696. The currency gained more than 1.6% in both domestic and foreign markets in May, heading for its strongest monthly advance since November. The PBOC will properly guide expectations on the yuan, and the exchange rate will continue to be decided by market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets, Sheng said. – With the help of John Liu, Li Liu, Tian Chen, Ran Li and Tania Chen (Adds fixation in second paragraph and comments of former currency regulator in seventh paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

