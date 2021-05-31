Hellenic Exchanges – The Athens Stock Exchange (ATH: EXAE) announced a dividend of 0.07





Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange SA’s (ATH: EXAE) Investors are expected to receive a payment of 0.07 per share on June 11. This makes the dividend yield of 3.8%, which will increase investor returns quite well. Check out our latest Hellenic Stock Exchange Analysis – Athens Stock Exchange Hellenic Stock Exchange – Athens Stock Exchange pays more than it earns If the payments aren’t sustainable, a high return for a few years won’t matter much. Prior to making this announcement, the company’s dividend outweighed its profits. Without increased earnings and cash flow, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level. Earnings per share are expected to increase 76.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues according to recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 99%, which probably cannot continue to put some pressure on the balance sheet. ATSE: Historic dividend EXAE May 30, 2021 Dividend volatility The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn’t look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the dividend has fallen from 0.25 to 0.14. If you do the math, that’s about a 5.6% drop per year. Falling dividends are usually not what we are looking for, as it may indicate that the business is having challenges. Dividend growth is questionable Dividends have gone in the wrong direction, so we absolutely want to see a different development of earnings per share. Hellenic Stock Exchanges – The Athens Stock Exchange has seen its earnings per share fall by 8.9% per year over the past five years. A slight drop in profits is not terrible, and the dividend is unlikely to increase in the future unless this trend can be reversed. Profits are expected to rise over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little cautious until it becomes a trend. Hellenic Stock Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange Dividend Doesn’t Look Great Overall, while some might be happy that the dividend hasn’t been reduced, we think it might help Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange make more consistent payments going forward. The company doesn’t earn enough to pay as much as it does, and the other factors don’t look particularly promising either. Overall, that doesn’t excite us from an income standpoint. Investors generally tend to favor companies with a consistent and stable dividend policy over those with an irregular policy. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, these aren’t the only factors our readers should be aware of when evaluating a business. For example, we have identified 2 warning signs for Hellenic stock exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange (1 is a bit worrying!) Which you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high yield dividend ideas? Try our organized list of good dividend payers. Promoted

