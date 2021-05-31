Bitcoin, ADP Emploi, Focus on the coming week

The coming week will start quietly for the the steps due to the Memorial Day holiday, but will increase as investors are hit by a wave of economic data including ADP jobs, non-farm payrolls and the beige book, and incomes from big names like Zoom, Advanced Auto Parts, Express and Slack.

One of the biggest cryptocurrency events of the year, the Bitcoin 2021 conference, will also be in the spotlight later this week.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % I: DJI MEDIUM DOW JONES 34529.45 +64.81 + 0.19% SP500 S&P 500 4204.11 +3.23 + 0.08% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13748,738578 +12.46 + 0.09%

This as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are near record highs.

FOX Business looks at upcoming events that may shake up financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 31/05

The market will be closed on Mondays due to the Memorial Day holiday. However, the day will be significant for small business owners as it marks the deadline to apply for the final paycheck protection program funding round.

According to Small Business Administration data as of May 23, more than $ 795 billion has been allocated through more than 11.6 billion loans since the inception of the bailout fund in March 2020. Only a fraction of the $ 292 billion Congress allocated to the fund remains. bailouts this year – most of which are reserved for financial lenders serving underserved communities.

Companies with fewer than 500 employees could receive up to $ 10 million under the program and are required to spend at least 60% of the money to maintain the payroll so that the government cancels the loan in full. The remaining 40% could be spent on operating costs such as mortgages, rent and utilities. Only businesses with 300 or fewer employees were eligible for a second loan, capped at $ 2 million.

Tuesday 6/1

The week’s results kick off Tuesday will be Kirkland before the market opens, followed by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Zoom Video Communications after the bell. SoFi Technologies’ initial public offering is also expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SOFI.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % CHURCH KIRKLAND’S 25.71 -1.74 -6.34% HPE HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO. 15.94 -0.42 -2.57% ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 331.53 +5.10 + 1.56%

Economic data to watch for Tuesday includes the ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending and vehicle sales.

Tuesday also marks the centenary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The White House has confirmed that President Biden will visit the city to commemorate the anniversary, meeting with survivors of the massacre between the ages of 101 and 107. Biden will also stop at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Further details of the trip have not been released.

In 1921, a white mob attacked a predominantly black neighborhood of Tulsa known as “Black Wall Street,” where businesses were destroyed and hundreds were killed. A Report of the State Commission 2001 found that the destruction led to $ 1.8 million in riots-related claims against the city, or $ 27 million today.

The visit comes less than a year after former President Trump faced controversy over the planning of a campaign rally in the city on June 19, which was later postponed “out of respect for the holidays.”

Wednesday 6/2

Advance Auto Parts and Lands’ End will report before the market opens on Wednesday, while Endeavor Group Holdings, NetApp, PVH and Splunk are all set to report after the bell.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % AAP ADVANCE AUTOMATIC PARTS 190.06 +2.15 + 1.14% THE END OF THE LANDS 25.61 +0.66 + 2.65% EDR EFFORT 29.66 +1.16 + 4.07% NTAP NETAPP, INC. 77.37 -1.61 -2.04% PVH PVH CORP. 114.73 -1.43 -1.23% SPLK SPLUNK, INC. 121.20 +0.38 + 0.31%

Investors will also pay close attention to the Beige Book, which will provide the latest analysis on U.S. economic conditions as the country continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % RING TOLL BROTHERS 65.24 +0.08 + 0.12%

Another stock to watch on Wednesday will be Toll Brothers, which will host a virtual day for analysts and investors. The event will feature an in-depth discussion of the company, with presentations from company executives, including Chief Executive Officer Douglas C. Robert Parahus, as well as real estate market trends.

Thursday 6/3

Thursday will be the busiest day for the markets as many companies close to reporting profits including Duluth Holdings, Express, Hovanian, JM Smucker, Toro, Asana, Broadcom, Cooper Companies, lululemon, Science Applications International Corporation and Slack Technologies. .

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % DLTH DULUTH HOLDINGS INC 16.10 -0.10 -0.62% EXP EAGLE MATERIALS 146.68 -1.47 -0.99% OOPS HOVNANIAN COMPANIES 142.21 -2.01 -1.39% SJM JM SMUCKER CO. 133.23 +0.86 + 0.65% Tax incl. TORO CO. 111.17 +0.07 + 0.07% EASY ASANA INC 36.79 -0.05 -0.14% AVGO BROADCOM, INC. 472.33 +4.65 + 0.99% COO COOPERATE COMPANIES 393.86 -1.45 -0.37% LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA, INC. 323.13 -4.98 -1.52% SAIC INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC APPLICATIONS 89.91 +0.96 + 1.08% JOB SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 44.05 +1.20 + 2.80%

The initial public offerings of the Merck Organon spin-off and cross-border payments company Dlocal will also begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols OGN and DLO. dLocal is offering approximately 29.4 million shares at $ 16 to $ 18 each.

The ADP National Employment Index will be Thursday’s main event for economic data. Investors will also watch challenger layoffs, initial and continuing jobless claims, the ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the Energy Information Administration’s weekly crude stocks.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 649.78 +30.26 + 4.88%

NVIDIA will also be a stock to watch as shareholders vote on a 4-to-1 stock split to increase the number of authorized common shares to 4 billion.

If approval is obtained, each registered shareholder of NVIDIA at the close of business on June 21 will receive a dividend of three additional common shares for each share held on the date of registration, which will be distributed after the close of trading on July 19. . Trading is expected to begin on a stock split adjusted basis on July 20.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % NIO NIO INC. 38.62 -0.33 -0.85%

In automotive news, Kia will begin taking reservations for its EV6 crossover vehicle. Chinese automaker Nio will also hold an extraordinary general meeting as the company seeks to increase diversity on its board of directors.

Cryptocurrencies will also dominate market headlines on Thursday as the Bitcoin 2021 conference kicks off in Miami. The event, which runs through Saturday, will include appearances by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, former member from Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Ron Paul, acclaimed skateboarder Tony Hawk, and cryptologist and lawyer Nick Szabo.

Friday 6/4

The end of the week for winnings will be Hooker Furniture before the opening bell. When it comes to economic data, investors will take into account the latest information on the non-farm payroll, unemployment rate, durable goods and factory orders.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % HOFT CROCHER FURNITURE 35.85 -0.96 -2.61%

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make her first overseas trip to London, where she will participate in the G7 finance meeting, which will take place from Friday to Saturday.

According to Treasury, Yellen will use the trip to “strengthen the United States’ commitment to political priorities to promote the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including supportive fiscal policies, vaccine access and distribution.” She will also discuss the importance of improving public health to prevent future pandemics and build greener and more resilient economies to meet the challenges of climate change.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a panel at the Bank for International Settlements virtual “Green Swan Conference: Climate Finance Coordination” Conference.