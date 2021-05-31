Nifty hits fresh high at 15,502.45, Sensex up 187 pts

Global stocks remain close to a record high, supported by the economic recovery underway after the pandemic and injections of stimulus measures. The rally has so far overcome fears that price pressures could lead to an earlier-than-expected reduction in central bank support.
May 31, 2021, 11:03:37 AM EST
M&M negotiates lower
The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
The stock fell 6.1% and hit a low of 790 a share. At 10:43 a.m., the certificate was trading at 798 on BSE, down 5.6% from its previous close. (Read here)
May 31, 2021, 10:54:02 AM IS
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst – Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking in Markets
Last week started off on a flat note and as the week progressed our markets were able to extend their lead. For the past few weeks, global uncertainty hasn’t let us go any higher, but as they started to cool down our market took off and in the process the Nifty managed to break through the robust psychological wall of 15,000 with some authority. During the week, while there was no major momentum in the index, the shade was bullish and as a result slowly and steadily we marched to record highs. In fact, with the extended move on Friday, the Nifty continued to post a new high on an intraday and close basis.
Until last week, the whole world was so uncertain about the current direction and look of the markets; we are at new records, although the movement has not been as fast as it generally should be. Until Thursday, mainly banking and IT were the main contributors to this decision. But the sleeping lion RELIANCE seems to have finally woken up as it single-handedly drove the markets to new highs on the last day of the week. Now regarding the levels for Nifty, 15600 is the immediate point and above which there is no major level visible until another step of 16000. But it would be difficult to determine if the movement extended from now would be similar (slow and steady) in nature or he would have faster legs in between. On the other hand, 15300 15150 15000 are to be considered as immediate supports.
On the sectoral level, the different themes are expected to follow one another well and it is better to stick to a specific approach to actions; because, the fruit at hand is already gone and from now on it would not be at all easy to make a stock selection. The banking industry has been a bit inconsistent lately, but we still believe this heavyweight space has a lot of potential and is likely to propel markets to higher levels. While we have highlighted many positive factors, we advise traders not to be complacent. Therefore, it is better not to take on too much debt and follow strict stop losses for existing positions. “
May 31, 2021, 10:43:34 AM EST
India’s economy is growing at the fastest pace in the world this year despite Covid 2.0
The resilience of the Indian economy will be tested by its ability to weather a devastating Covid-19 epidemic, although no one yet doubts its potential to achieve the world’s fastest growth rate among the major economies this year.
The economy is set to grow 10% in the year that began April 1, according to the median of 12 estimates compiled by Bloomberg News. This is after several economists lowered their forecasts in recent weeks to take into account local brakes on activity, including in political and commercial centers of India. (Read here)
May 31, 2021, 10:29:02 AM EST
Manish Hathiramani, Owner Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, on Nifty’s Path
The index has minor resistance between 15450-15485. If we can get past this hurdle, the markets should be able to conquer 15600-15700. Support for the Nifty has improved to 15300-15350 and as long as we are able to maintain this level at the close we are in bullish territory and minor dips or slight corrections can be used to buy in this market.
May 31, 2021, 10:20:17 AM EST
India reports 152,734 new COVID-19 infections, 3,128 deaths
India reported its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus infections since April 11 to 152,734 cases in the past 24 hours on Monday, while deaths rose by 3,128. The number of infections in the South Asian nation now stands at 28 million, while the death toll has reached 329,100, according to data from the Ministry of Health. (Reuters)
May 31, 2021, 10:01:46 AM EST
Gold prices are rising today, jumping 2,000 to 10 this month; higher money rates
Gold and silver prices have risen slightly in Indian markets today, following positive global indices. On MCX, June gold futures were 0.25% higher at 48662 per 10 grams while silver rates rose 0.6% to 72.033 per kg. Gold rates in India have jumped 2000 so far this month. (Read here)
May 31, 2021, 9:49:05 AM EST
Bank of Baroda is trading down
The lender negotiated at 80.70 each, down 3.76%, at 9.48 a.m.
The bank plans to raise 5,000 crore in sales of stocks and bonds after posting an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter. borrowing plan includes as much as 2000 crore from a sale of shares and up to 3000 crore via qualifying bonds of capital, according to an exchange dossier.
31 May 2021, 09:37:14
SpiceJet Scion urges India to open vaccination to private sector
Avani Singh, CEO of SpiceHealth and daughter of SpiceJet Ltd. chairman Ajay Singh, called on the Indian government to open up vaccine manufacturing and procurement to the private sector, saying this was the only way to ensure the vast the country’s population receives adequate protection against the pandemic. (Bloomberg)
May 31, 2021, 9:23:54 AM EST
Market opening
The Sensex was at 51,476.22, up 53.34 points or 0.10%, while the Nifty opened at 15,437.75, up 2.10 points or 0.01%.
May 31, 2021, 9:13:45 AM EST
Intel reiterates chip shortages could last for several years
The CEO of Intel Corp. said Monday that resolving a global semiconductor shortage could take several years, an issue that has shut down some auto production lines and is being felt in other areas as well, including consumer electronics.
Pat Gelsinger said in a virtual session at Computex in Taipei that the trend of work and home study during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an “explosive semiconductor growth cycle” that has put pressure on huge on the world of supply chains.
“But if the industry has taken action to deal with the short-term constraints, it will take the ecosystem a few more years to address the shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components.”
May 31, 2021, 8:56:16 AM EST
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi 94.23 and 85.15 per liter, respectively
May 31, 2021, 8:37:05 AM EST
Actions to watch
Bank of Baroda, BPCL, Canara Bank, Wipro, HDFC Bank, M&M, among other stocks, could be in the news today. (Read here)
May 31, 2021, 8:28:59 AM EST
US imports scarce Iranian oil in March despite sanctions
The United States imported a scarce shipment of 1.033 million barrels of Iranian crude in March despite sanctions against Iran’s energy sector, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The cargo is only the second U.S. import of oil from Iran since late 1991, according to data on the EIA website.
The EIA could not immediately be reached for comment.
May 31, 2021, 8:12:33 AM EST
Market outlook
Markets are expected to be volatile on Monday as SGX Nifty trends suggest a soft opening in Indian benchmarks. On Friday, the Nifty ended at 15,435.65, up 97.80 points or 0.64% and the BSE Sensex closed at 51,422.88, up 307.66 points or 0.60% . (Read here)
May 31, 2021, 8:01:05 AM EST
Paytm Hosts India’s Biggest IPO, But Beware Of Bumps To Come
Paytm, formerly known as One97 Communications Pvt. Ltd, evolved into a full financial products platform from a digital wallet provider within a few years. His plans to go public by the end of this year, if followed, would add credibility to the company’s seriousness as a market leader in the fintech space. (Read more)
May 31, 2021, 7:53:25 AM EST
Figures to watch this week: GDP data, RBI policy, PMI
Every Monday, the Mints Plain Facts section features the top data releases you need to watch out for during the week. Two big announcements are expected this week: data on gross domestic product (GDP) from India and bimonthly monetary policy from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Both will provide clues as to the state of the economy and the way forward. In the corporate world, ITC is about to announce its results. (Read more)
May 31, 2021, 7:43:39 AM EST
Reserve bank likely to keep rates pending and extend GSAP
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee is expected to hold interest rates on hold at its next review meeting on Friday amid inflation fears adding to the impact of the second wave of ‘covid infections, according to a Mint survey.
Meanwhile, market experts said the RBI is also expected to revise gross domestic product (GDP) figures while extending its government securities acquisition program, or GSAP, announced in April. (Read more)
May 31, 2021, 7:33:29 AM EST
Asian markets open lower
Most Asian stocks fell on Monday and US equity futures were flat as investors continued to weigh inflation risks and the strength of the economic recovery.
Shares slipped in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where a manufacturing industry gauge suggested economic recovery momentum may have peaked. US contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 recorded its fourth consecutive monthly advance. Yields on Treasuries fell below 1.60% on Friday. There is no Asian Treasury spot trading during the US and UK holidays
Futures on S&P 500 rose 0.1% at 10:49 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Friday
Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 is up 0.2%
The Topix index fell 0.6%
The Australias S & P / ASX 200 index was stable
The Kospi index has changed little
Hang Seng index fell 0.4%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%
SGX Nifty fell 0.31%
