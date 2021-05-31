FIGS takes the stock market by storm with the IPO of the co-founders





The fashionable and comfortable medical clothing company went public last week, reaching a market valuation of around $ 6 billion. FIGS is taking the stock market by storm, not only because of its successful debut on the floor, but also for being the first company to issue an initial public offering of shares (IPO) whose founders are all women and for have become the first accessible IPO. to users of the Robinhood trading platform. The first trade in shares of FIGS Inc. (FIGS) was $ 28.30 for 2.4 million shares, which valued the company at $ 4.57 billion. A total of 26.39 shares were offered during the IPO, with 4.64 million shares offered by the company which raised $ 1.02 billion, and 21.75 million shares offered by its major shareholder Tulco LLC to raise $ 478.5 million. As of Thursday, FIGS shares jumped 36% to close at $ 30.02 after being valued at $ 22 each. At the end of its first trading session, the FIGS valuation was around $ 6 billion. It should be remembered that the FIGS IPO price was above the expected range of $ 16 to $ 19 and they sold more shares than they initially expected. FIGS, a profitable startup created by two women, which goes public On Thursday morning, Heather Hasson and Trina Spear rang the opening bell as their company, FIGS, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. This milestone was remarkable for many reasons, not least because it was the first IPO led by two co-founders. It’s incredibly rare, says Pam Kostka, CEO of All Raise, in statements released by Fortune. There may have been other businesses that started with two female co-founders, but the ones that managed to overcome the growth and scale glove to dating are the only ones that I know of. FIGS reported 2020 net profit of $ 58 million and first quarter 2021 profit of $ 16 million, with both sales and customer base more than doubling. The company said it markets and sells 98% of its products through its digital platform, which consists of a website and a mobile app, to a rapidly growing community of loyal customers. We generate income by selling technically advanced clothing for the modern healthcare professional, the company said in a regulatory filing. Our offers include protective clothing, as well as lifestyle clothing and other offers, such as lab coats, scrubs, outerwear, sportswear, loungewear, compression socks, shoes, masks and face shields. FIGS IPO is the first available on the Robinhoods trading platform The company said in its registration filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that approximately 1% of the 26.4 million shares sold under the offer are allocated to investors on the brokerage platform. Robinhoods online. Robinhood last week introduced IPO Access, a service that allows users to buy shares of companies at IPO prices and before they start trading in open markets. Robinhood said the service democratizes trading further as IPOs tend to be awarded to wealthier institutions or investors. Figs IPO is good news for Robinhood users, as Figs is the best IPO we’ve seen so far in 2021, said David Trainer, CEO of investment firm New Constructs. , in a note to customers. The Los Angeles-based company, backed by billionaire businessman Thomas Tull, has listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FIGS. Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BofA Securities were among the subscribers to the offer. Image: FIGS, official website

