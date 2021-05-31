Is the stock market open today? Here are the hours for Memorial Day 2021.

Text size





Memorial Day 2021 has arrived, bringing with it a long weekend for US traders and others.

Since he became a national holiday in 1971Memorial Day was the last Monday in May, honoring those who died while serving in the United States military. In this case, Memorial Day falls on the last day of the month.

US stocks had a rather lackluster week, with



S&P 500 Index



up 1.2% and the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



up 0.9%. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended the month up 2% and 0.6% respectively.

The majority of the action this week has been in more speculative areas of the market: Cryptocurrencies were on a roller coaster and the actions of Reddit favorites.



AMC Entertainment



(ticker: AMC) and



GameStop



(GME) jumped up. AMC shares ended the week up 116%.

Is the Bourse open on Memorial Day 2021?

Investors should wait until Tuesday to see if these trends continue. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are both closed on Monday, May 31. The same is true for the US over-the-counter markets. They will be back open Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The US bond markets will also be closed.

Newsletter Sign-Up Le Quotidien du Barron A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron and MarketWatch.

What about international markets?

Since Memorial Day is an American holiday, most international markets are open. An exception is the London Stock Exchange, which will be closed for a public holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be open.

What will be the impact of Covid-19 on the holidays?

Memorial Day events were largely limited or canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated Americans can travel and enjoy vacations with other vaccinated friends.

If you are vaccinated, you are protected and you can enjoy your Memorial Day, said CDC Director Dr Rochelle P. Walensky,

according to the New York Times. If you are not vaccinated, our advice has not changed for you, you remain at risk of infection. You should always mask yourself and take other precautions.

As the United States reopens, some things will be closed on Memorial Day because it is a federal holiday. Mail, for example, will not be delivered.

Memorial Day is a popular weekend for sales at home improvement retailers such as Lowes (LOW) and



Home Depot



(HD), both of which benefited during the pandemic as consumers were spending more on their housing.

How has stocks performed historically in the week following Memorial Day?

The S&P 500 has made gains 31 out of 50 times in the four weeks since Memorial Days since 1971. Its average percentage change is 0.5%. The Dow Jones has gained 27 out of 50 times over the same period. On average, it represented a percentage change of 0.4%.

Write to [email protected]