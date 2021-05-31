Is the stock market open today? Here are the hours for Memorial Day 2021.

Memorial Day 2021 has arrived, bringing with it a long weekend for US traders and others.
Since he became a national holiday in 1971Memorial Day was the last Monday in May, honoring those who died while serving in the United States military. In this case, Memorial Day falls on the last day of the month.
US stocks had a rather lackluster week, with
S&P 500 Index
up 1.2% and the
Dow Jones Industrial Average
up 0.9%. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended the month up 2% and 0.6% respectively.
The majority of the action this week has been in more speculative areas of the market: Cryptocurrencies were on a roller coaster and the actions of Reddit favorites.
AMC Entertainment
(ticker: AMC) and
GameStop
(GME) jumped up. AMC shares ended the week up 116%.
Is the Bourse open on Memorial Day 2021?
Investors should wait until Tuesday to see if these trends continue. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are both closed on Monday, May 31. The same is true for the US over-the-counter markets. They will be back open Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The US bond markets will also be closed.
Newsletter Sign-Up
Le Quotidien du Barron
A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron and MarketWatch.
What about international markets?
Since Memorial Day is an American holiday, most international markets are open. An exception is the London Stock Exchange, which will be closed for a public holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be open.
What will be the impact of Covid-19 on the holidays?
Memorial Day events were largely limited or canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated Americans can travel and enjoy vacations with other vaccinated friends.
If you are vaccinated, you are protected and you can enjoy your Memorial Day, said CDC Director Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, according to the New York Times. If you are not vaccinated, our advice has not changed for you, you remain at risk of infection. You should always mask yourself and take other precautions.
As the United States reopens, some things will be closed on Memorial Day because it is a federal holiday. Mail, for example, will not be delivered.
Memorial Day is a popular weekend for sales at home improvement retailers such as Lowes (LOW) and
Home Depot
(HD), both of which benefited during the pandemic as consumers were spending more on their housing.
How has stocks performed historically in the week following Memorial Day?
The S&P 500 has made gains 31 out of 50 times in the four weeks since Memorial Days since 1971. Its average percentage change is 0.5%. The Dow Jones has gained 27 out of 50 times over the same period. On average, it represented a percentage change of 0.4%.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos