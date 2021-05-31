Confusion as the stock market suffers another technical failure





The morning session began with a rise of more than six points before dipping into the red, with many investors saying they were unable to place or change orders. The stock trading commission of some brokerage houses has malfunctioned. For example, the trading board of securities firm VNDirect showed a 30 point drop in the VN30 index of the 30 largest capped stocks on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), but many tickers in the VN- basket. 30 were actually on the rise. at this moment. In brokerage firms FPT Securities and Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation, stock prices on boards of directors changed slowly and the trading value remained unchanged for half an hour. A HoSE representative said VnExpress that a technical team tackled the problems. The problems had not been resolved by 10 a.m. The index had lost more than 4 points by then, with more than 250 tickers in the red, double those in the green. The majority of the VN-30’s basket was also in the red, led by VRE from mall operator Vincom Retail, VJC from low-cost carrier Vietjet and MWG from electronics retailer Mobile World. The HoSE trading system, which has remained virtually unchanged over the past 20 years, has been overwhelmed by the surge in the number of investors seeking returns above bank deposits. The number of new securities trading accounts opened by domestic retail investors in April was three times that of the same month last year to nearly 110,000, bringing the total number of securities trading accounts to over from 3.1 million at the end of April. The HoSE raised the standard trading lot to 100 in January and suspended new listings from April 8 to correct its overloaded trading system. The finance ministry tasked IT giant FPT with providing solutions to the overload. The company said the process could take three or four months.







