CSOP will bring the CSOP Huatai-Pinebridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF (stockbroker: 3134.HK) on the HKEX

HONG KONG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP) is proud to announce the listing of the CSOP Huatai-Pinebridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF (ticker symbol: 3134.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the HKEX). As the first ETF pair under the HKEX and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the SSE) ETF Cross-Listing Scheme, 3134.HK will track the performance of the CSI Photovoltaic Industry Index (the index), before fees and expenses, invest in the Huatai-Pinebridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF1 listed on SSE via QFI status. With a listing price of around HKD 8 per share, a trading lot of 100 and a management fee of 0.99%, CSOP Huatai-Pinebridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF will start trading on June 1, 2021. Upon its listing creation, 3134.HK received about 53 RMB. million initial investment. On the same day, the feeder ETF investing in HKEX CSOPs listed ETF – CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (ticker symbol: 3033.HK) will also be listed on the SSE. The feeder ETF has already raised 1.17 billion RMB, which will go to 3033.HK before listing, increasing the overall size to 3033.HK and strengthening its leadership status as the largest Hang Seng TECH index ETF in the world.2 Currently, 3033.HK has assets under management of over 10 billion HKD.3

Clean energy and carbon neutrality define the future of humanity. China has put carbon reduction in the 14e formulation of a five-year plan, with the ultimate objective of achieving long-term carbon neutrality.4 To achieve the goal, photovoltaics (PV) is the key solution for clean energy. PV refers to the production of electricity from sunlight that can be used to power equipment or to recharge a battery. The entire PV industry chain includes the upstream materials, the PV cells and modules in the middle, and the downstream PV system. Photovoltaics is one of the high conviction sectors in China with enormous growth potential. In 2020, photovoltaic electricity production increased 16.1% year-on-year, or 3.47% of total electricity production.5 In 2020, the cumulative installed capacity of PV electricity reached 253 GW, in 2035, PV electricity is expected to reach 600 GW, more than double the cumulative installed capacity.6 With the evolution of photovoltaic technology, the cost of photovoltaic electricity will decrease drastically, so that photovoltaic can become the main source of electricity in the future. China is also the leading country in the PV industry in semiconductor materials, PV cells and modules, and PV system production.7

Weighted by free float market capitalization, the CSI Photovoltaic Industry Index globally contains the 50 most representative Chinese A-share companies, capturing the performance of the entire photovoltaic industry chain from upstream to downstream. . Rebalanced semi-annually, the index invariably guarantees the most representative PV-linked stock inclusion.8 At the end of March 31, 2021, the index had a market capitalization of 1.568 trillion RMB and a return of 100.84% ​​in the previous 12 months.9

Living smarter, healthier and greener has always been the theme of human development. As a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong, CSOP not only provides ETFs / ETPs that meet investors’ basic investment demands of asset allocation and trading, but also acts as a that pioneer in describing the future of investing. The launch of 3134.HK is one of CSOP’s efforts to map out the blueprint for the human future.

Among the future thematic ETFs launched by CSOP, CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (3033.HK) and CSOP Yinhua CSI 5G Communications Theme ETF (3193.HK)ten describe how man can live smarter; CSOP Huatai-Pinebridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF (3134.HK) maps places where humans can live greener; and there will be more CSOP ETFs in the market, allowing investors to envision the future of human beings, ”said Melody He, Managing Director, responsible for business development and product strategy and solutions.

About CSOP Asset Management Limited

CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP) was founded in 2008 as the first offshore asset manager set up by a regulated asset management company in China. Focusing on investments in China, CSOP manages public and private funds, and provides investment advisory services to Asian and global investors. In addition, CSOP is best known as a leader in ETFs in Asia. As of March 31, 2021, CSOP had more than $ 10 billion in assets under management.

This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.

IMPORTANT: investing involves risks. The value of the investment can go up or down. The information on past performance presented is no guarantee of future performance. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Key Product Facts Statement for further details, including product characteristics and risk factors. Investors should not rely solely on this material to make investment decisions.

The CSOP Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF (the Compartment) is a sub-fund of the CSOP ETF Series OFC (Company), which is a public umbrella company with multiple compartments established under Hong Kong law with variable capital with limited liability and separate liability between the compartments. The Sub-Fund is a passively managed (AND F) authorized under chapters 7 and 8.6 of the Code respecting mutual funds and mutual funds. The shares of the Sub-Fund (the Actions) are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (the SEHK) like actions.

The registration and authorization of SFC does not represent a recommendation or approval of the Company or the Sub-Fund and does not guarantee the commercial merits of the Company or the Sub-Fund or their performance. They do not imply that the Company or the Sub-Fund is suitable for all investors and do not represent an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investor.

The capital of the Sub-Fund is not guaranteed and your investments may suffer losses. There can be no assurance that the Sub-Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Sub-Fund invests substantially in the master ETF and may therefore be subject to the risks associated with the master ETF. The performance of the Sub-Fund depends on the price of the Master ETF. The ability of the Sub-Fund to achieve its investment objective also depends to a large extent on the Master ETF.

The trading price of the Shares on SEHK is determined by market factors such as the demand for and supply of the Shares. Consequently, the Shares may trade at a premium or a substantial reduction in relation to the NAV of the Sub-Funds.

Since the Sub-Fund invests substantially in the master ETF as a feeder fund, the Sub-Fund may also be subject to the risks associated with the investments of the master ETFs.

Companies related to the PV industry or PV industry chain may be subject to significant volatility in growth rates due to rapidly changing market conditions and / or participants, more advanced or new technologies, new competing products and / or improvements to existing products. The photovoltaic industry is heavily dependent on patents and intellectual property rights and / or licenses. The profitability of companies related to the photovoltaic industry may be affected by the loss or depreciation of these intellectual property assets.

Mainland China is considered an emerging market, and investing in the Mainland China market may be subject to greater economic, political, tax, currency, regulatory, volatility and liquidity risks than investing in larger countries. developed.

Please note that the investment risks listed above are not exhaustive and investors should read the Prospectus and the Key Product Facts Statement in detail before making any investment decision.

