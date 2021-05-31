European stocks rise from record high, Deutsche Bank lags

Bloomberg

Bets on emerging market rate hikes turn excessive, funds say

(Bloomberg) – When it comes to betting on higher borrowing costs in developing countries, some investors may be getting ahead of themselves. According to Shamaila Khan, head of emerging market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, whose $ 4.7 billion high yield bond fund has passed 86% Positioning reflects a common pattern in the markets: after months of blocking of Covid-19, there is a risk that policymakers will kick-start their economy, only to backtrack with sharper-than-expected rate hikes. the debate carries additional weight in emerging markets, an asset class that is particularly sensitive to the position of federal reserves. This suggests how transactions could quickly play out if there is any sign of loose policy, which could reward investors keen to look beyond the bearish outlook.In Mexico, for example, market prices for swaps suggest that a bullish cycle could start as early as August, although the majority of economists say the central bank will refrain from tightening until at least February. It’s a similar story in South Africa, where forward rate agreements provide for a 70% chance of a 50 basis point jump in six months, while Bloomberg’s monthly survey shows the rate remains unchanged until the end of the year, while forward rate deals Korea’s forecast a rate hike of nearly 25 basis points over the next six months. In contrast, most economists do not foresee any change. In this context, Alliance Bernstein Khan said his fund favors the local debt of South Africa, Mexico and Russia, where markets have taken too much into account the trajectory of policy rates. be able to start discussing the appropriate time to reduce their bond buying program at upcoming policy meetings, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said last week. In India, traders canceled their bets on the rate hike last month as policymakers turned to a bond-buying program to prop up the economy against a new wave of infections. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday and announce further debt purchases as the economy grapples with localized lockdowns implemented by most states. Pricing suggests there is value in the front-end of the yield curve, including in South Korea and Poland, a view echoed by Edwin Gutierrez, Head of Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. Mexico, because we believe the price curve in an upward rate path is not likely, he said. Market correction This is not to say that caution is not warranted. The Citi EM Inflation Surprise Index is at its highest since 2008, a reminder of the number of investors caught off guard by resurgent inflation. Risks are likely tilted towards faster rather than slower tightening, Duncan said Tan, strategist at DBS Bank. Ltd in Singapore. Inflation data from South Korea to Turkey and Poland this week may offer clues on the way to monetary policy. In Mexico, traders will be watching the central bank quarterly inflation report on Wednesday for signs that the monetary authority may adopt a less accommodative outlook. According to Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore, the market is already forecasting more hikes than fundamentals suggest, she said. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 4% to help prop up the economy after a surge in coronavirus infections that has weighed on growth Investors will seek comment on debt purchases, which were pegged at 1 trillion rupees ($ 13.8 billion) this quarter. Bloomberg Economics expects bond purchases to amount to around Rs 1 trillion to Rs 1.5 trillion for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, and the introduction of additional liquidity measures to support small and medium-sized businesses. Monday, which should show that a recovery was underway before the latest wave of viral infections. Rupee strengthened 2.3% this month, Israel central bank may keep base rate at record 0.1% on Monday as it gives reopened economy more room for recovery benchmark rate at 14.5%, lowest since 2012, as slow vaccine rollout leaves economy vulnerable to third wave of infections, according to Bloomberg EconomicsKey Data Retail sales and service production South Korea hit record highs in April, contrasting with industrial production China reported on Monday that its tolerance for the yuan rally was fading after authorities set the daily fixing lower than expected and state newspapers warned of quick wins. The industry was little changed in May, suggesting that economic recovery momentum may have peaked so far, data show Monday Inflation data for May is due on Wednesday by Indonesia and the South Korea, while Thailand and the Philippines report theirs on Friday South Korea is expected to say that export figures jumped again in May in its monthly trade figures. The underlying strength of external demand likely remained robust even after removing base effects, according to Bloomberg Economics. Exports likely rose around 13% from May 2019, he said, Turkey’s CPI data will be closely watched on Thursday after the lira fell to an all-time high on Friday, fearing that monetary policy remains too loose to curb accelerating inflation Consumer prices likely rose 17.3% in May after a recent fuel tax hike, from 17.1% the previous month , Turkey will also release data on Monday, which will likely show that the economy grew faster in the first quarter compared to the previous year. Tuesday will be closely watched by investors weighing the scope of the recovery against the risks associated with countries’ financing needs and skyrocketing debt. Industrial production data, to be released on Wednesday, is expected to provide the first reading aggregate second quarter growth, according to Bloomberg Economics. The real was the best performer in Latin America in May Chilean unemployment, retail sales and copper production data for April will all be released on Monday, giving investors a better idea of ​​how the country is facing the pandemic. in April, forecast Tuesday, will likely increase from a year earlier, as growth has benefited from expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, according to Bloomberg Economics Peruvian inflation through May is expected to be relatively stable, according to Bloomberg Economics. Investors will be watching the nation’s assets as a high-stakes presidential election draws closer. Default and Restructuring Belize bondholders have until Tuesday to give their consent to extend the grace period on an interest payment due last week through September. Nation dollar bonds have the worst yield on average this year among emerging market sovereign bonds tracked in a Bloomberg Barclays index Suriname to present the elements and principles of its debt restructuring plans on Wednesday