OECD says economic recovery threatened by vaccine rollout

Rising incomes and falling savings rates will support consumption. The unemployment rate will fall further.

Amid a new virus outbreak and a lockdown in Victoria, the OECD has warned the vaccine rollout poses a risk.

Risk of additional restrictions

In contrast, without widespread vaccination, the economy is vulnerable to a large epidemic and the restrictions that accompany it, and delays in skilled immigration could hurt growth, the OECD noted.

Until vaccination is widespread, outbreaks may require additional restrictions.

The OECD economic forecast was finalized ahead of Victoria’s latest lockdown, which is expected to last at least seven days after 11 new cases of the virus were announced on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in Victoria to 54.

Previous small virus outbreaks and short localized lockdowns, while disruptive, have had a relatively low economic cost to the economy as a whole, the OECD said.

Above-trend economic growth is expected over the next two years, including a 3.4% expansion in 2022.

Increase in employment

The revised forecast reflected the rapid drop in the unemployment rate to 5.5% in April and the additional $ 96 billion in federal spending unveiled in the May federal budget.

New online jobs in Australia were around 48% higher compared to February 2020, the fastest recovery in the world.

Unemployment is expected to peak at 5.5 percent this year, before falling to 5 percent next year, a slower labor market recovery than expected by the Treasury and RBA.

The OECD has also welcomed the A $ 250 billion fiscal stimulus rolled out last year and increased in the May budget.

In a cross-country analysis of the change in GDP growth, the OECD noted that the contribution of public consumption in 2020 was the most positive for Australia, boosting GDP growth by around 1.5 percentage points .

Instead of shrinking 4 percent, the economy contracted 2.5 percent.

Inflation risks

By the end of 2021, the local economy is expected to be more than 3% larger than at the end of 2019, a faster recovery than most major economies except China, Turkey, from the United States and India.

However, the economy will be 1% smaller by the end of 2021 than its tilted pre-COVID-19 projections at that time.

The OECD has also entered the global debate on the risks associated with the possibility of rising inflation.

Rising global inflation due to supply chain bottlenecks risked triggering an interest rate shock in global financial markets if investors did not realize that short-term price hikes did not were probably only temporary, the OECD warned.

Commodity prices have increased rapidly, said OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

Vigilance is essential

Bottlenecks in some sectors and trade disruptions are creating price pressures.

These disturbances should start to subside towards the end of the year, with the normalization of production capacities and the rebalancing of consumption from goods to services.

There is still a lot of slowdown in labor markets, which is holding back wage growth.

In this context, as long as inflation expectations remain firmly anchored and wage growth remains subdued, we are convinced that central banks will remain vigilant but watch these temporary price increases.

In our view, what is of most concern is the risk that financial markets will fail to address temporary price increases and relative price adjustments, pushing market interest rates and volatility to an extreme. rise.

Vigilance is essential.

The global economy is expected to grow nearly 6% this year, after shrinking 3.5% in 2020.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the OECD report confirmed the government’s plan to secure the recovery was working.

Australia’s economic performance has been the best in the world, outperforming all major advanced economies in 2020, with growth declining only 2.5% from an OECD average of 4.8%, a he declared.

The economic recovery in Australia has exceeded our most optimistic forecasts, but we cannot be complacent.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government has been very quick in securing economic support, but very slow in rolling out vaccines and taking responsibility for quarantine.

If only this government were as quick to roll out vaccines and take responsibility for quarantine as it is to exclude support for the Victorians doing the tough stuff, Chalmers said.

On climate and energy policy, the OECD said federal and state governments need to coordinate their policies to limit greenhouse gas emissions and progress towards the decarbonization targets of the international Paris agreement on change. climate.

Former Finance Minister Mathias Cormann starts this week as the new Secretary General of the OECD.