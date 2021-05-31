Why Ethereum could possibly overtake Bitcoin





The cryptocurrency price turmoil has gripped the markets in recent weeks, with ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, losing around 50% of its value. The price of bitcoin has also fallen sharply from its all-time high of nearly $ 65,000 per bitcoin set in mid-April, with Tesla volatile.



TSLA

Billionaire Elon Musk and fears of a bitcoin and cryptocurrency crackdown in China that will destroy the veils of bitcoin. Now Todd Morley, co-founder and former head of investment giant Guggenheim Partners who has gone on to become an investor and entrepreneur in the crypto and blockchain space, has said he believes ethereum has “a lot of use. higher “than Bitcoin and is” where the action is. “ MORE FORBESGoldman Sachs prediction leak gives Ethereum ‘big chance’ to eclipse Bitcoin Competition between Bitcoin and Ethereum has heated up in recent months as the price of both … [+] rival chips have skyrocketed.

Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Ethereum, for me, has much higher utility [than bitcoin] through smart contracts, ”said Morley Bloomberg Television, warning that companies that don’t have a digital strategy risk “something” that suddenly pops up “and your walkman looks like an abacus.” “The technologies that started out, as described as bitcoin, are moving very quickly to other parts of the world. Ethereum’s app developers are growing 20 times over the past six straight years, much, much faster than Moore’s Law, so that’s where the action is. “ Moore’s Law, invented by engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, postulates that computing speeds double every two years with the number of transistors per silicon chip. Over the past 12 months, the popularity of the so-called decentralized funding cryptocurrency technology, built on top of the Ethereum network to recreate traditional financial instruments such as loans and interest and designed to replace the role of banks through blockchain-based protocols exploded, helping the Ethereum price rocket. Meanwhile, the surge in popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), widely issued on the Ethereum blockchain, to digitize art and collectibles has added another use case for Ethereum. Ethereum’s price rally over the past few months has far outpaced that of Bitcoin, with Ethereum adding nearly 1,000% over Bitcoin’s 300%, even with the recent price collapse of Ethereum. Ether’s market cap, the combined value of all ether tokens in circulation, has climbed to almost $ 300 billion, just under half of nearly $ 700 billion. MORE FORBESBitcoin Crashed: What Happens After “ Extreme Fear ” Prices Fall 50%? The price of ethereum has skyrocketed in the past year, its rally accelerating in recent years … [+] months before peaking in mid-May. Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin also collapsed following its huge rally in early 2021.

Coinbase

Earlier this month, a report from Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs gave Ethereum a “big chance” to overtake bitcoin as the “dominant” store of value, calling it “the Amazon of the world. ‘information”. “Given the importance of actual uses in determining store of value, ether has a strong chance of overtaking bitcoin as the dominant store of value,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote, according to sections disclosed in the report shared on Twitter. Elsewhere, some believe that the long-awaited Ethereum upgrades, which started late last year and designed to help Ethereum scale and reduce its sky-high transaction costs, could help the price of ether reach. peaks never seen before. Mark Cuban, billionaire investor made famous by reality TV show Shark Tank, has said he expects the long-awaited Ethereum update 2.0 to trigger the development of apps that ‘crush’ bitcoin.







