Better to buy: Coinbase share or every Nasdaq share?

In what appears to be the first rounds of a crypto revolution, many people are wondering what the best way to gain exposure to the segment is. Purchase Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) directly may seem like a problem to some amidst the various decisions – how to buy it, where to buy it and how to store it. Buying a proxy company – a company primarily active in the Bitcoin arena – is often seen as a reasonable solution.

Enter Coinbase (NASDAQ: PIECE). The company went public only a few months ago, initially jumping to over $ 400 a share before plunging to around $ 250 where it is currently trading. It is worth considering whether Coinbase is a long-term buy and hold or whether it is better to just buy the Nasdaq stock index as a whole. For simplicity, we will use the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) for comparison in the hope of finding the best buy.

A brief overview of Coinbase

Coinbase occupies a unique position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem: it is a centralized exchange for Bitcoin transactions. While the continued adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptos will no doubt help generate income, Coinbase will make money as long as people are trading – which tends to happen more when Bitcoin rises. This method of extracting value from the crypto economy makes sense when you consider the stability of its income stream, especially if you are bullish on Bitcoin.

Coinbase is attractive if you want exposure to the cryptocurrency without having to buy it directly – it is considered a “proxy bet” on the cryptocurrency. Additionally, there are still big questions about wallet and password security, and many investors feel more comfortable buying a listed stock than buying digital currency.

But as with any single stock purchase, you will be exposed to idiosyncratic risk, or risk specific to the company. All that could happen to Coinbase is your risk to bear – lawsuits, accounting scandals, currency defaults, etc. Unsystematic risk is something you should definitely consider before buying an individual stock, but especially a stock with a highly speculative future dependent on emerging technologies.

The Nasdaq as a whole

The Nasdaq exchange has a high concentration of tech stocks and includes Coinbase as one of 2,500 stocks in its capitalization-weighted population. The obvious advantage of investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) mimicking the Nasdaq, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust, for example, is that you invest with much less risk. If something unfortunate happens to one of the constituents of the portfolio, you are isolated by owning many other large companies at the same time.

Let’s look at what you get when you invest in the Nasdaq Index:

Company Looking back over five years Apple

+ 455% Microsoft

+ 424% Amazon

+ 379% Facebook

+ 203% Alphabet (class C) + 267%

While you note that the five-year performance numbers for major Nasdaq stocks have been pretty stellar, we’re not interested in past performance when deciding to buy – we’re interested in the potential for coherent future performance. The good news is that many of the same competitive advantages that brought these companies to where they are still exist today. By purchasing the index as a whole, you will have access to all of the top dogs.

The verdict

Anytime you pit a single stock against an index, almost anyone can argue that the single stock has greater upside potential because you probably won’t see an index double or triple in a single year. Coinbase could very well double in value by 2022, creating new crypto millionaires.

But what if that doesn’t happen? You should take into account the downside risk present when investing in an innovative technology (like cryptocurrency) that already has significant profit growth taken into account. Considering the quality of the companies leading the Nasdaq, it is safer to go for the basket of trials. and-real winners as opposed to a potentially volatile wild card.

That said, a small allocation to Coinbase can make sense if you are interested in the crypto space but don’t feel the need or desire to own digital currency directly. For a long-term investor who is serious about retaining their retirement savings, the more diversified nature of the Nasdaq Index makes it a better buy.