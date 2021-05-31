Business
Omans renowned scholarship will help the country to rebuild better
The month of April marked a new stage in the journey of Omani national scholarships. Formerly known as Muscat Securities Market, it now operates under a new name of Muscat Stock Exchange, or MSX, as it transforms into a closed stock company under Oman Investment Authority. Under its new identity, the exchange has the ambition to become a publicly traded company in the future while continuing to adopt global best practices.
A new Board of Directors has been formed to oversee the operations of MSX and I am honored to announce that I have been elected Chairman of the Board.
Today we are at a very interesting time, with several countries around the world already in the phase of post-pandemic socio-economic recovery. After what looks like a very long period of uncertainty and low morale, countries around the world are eager to move on to the next phase of growth.
The past two years have been bittersweet for Oman. As grieving citizens overcame the passing of Sultan Qaboos, they hailed a new era of rebirth under the leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. His competent management helped Oman navigate the pandemic and kept the country united through difficult times by focusing on our common goals for the future of Omans.
Unprecedented times demand extraordinary action, and recent shared experiences of uncertainty, fear and loss have made the world realize that we must stand up for collective well-being and progress. Perhaps in the long run, this could become the start of a new concerted effort needed to tackle increasingly protectionist crops.
Oman has always been proud of its collectivism. Our citizens are deeply attached to our national identity and the dedication of the Omani people to the community has always been a key driver of progress.
As Oman begins its economic recovery, we must bear in mind the vision for the country laid out by our wise leaders that logistics, tourism, mining, manufacturing and fishing have all been identified as future. potential economic drivers. As we rebuild better, the exchange in its renowned format will serve as a platform for business transformation and growth. It’s just the catalyst that our economy needs right now. In view of our country’s long tradition of entrepreneurship, we welcome the development that will offer companies new ways to prosper and guarantee a multitude of benefits to all of their stakeholders.
The stock exchange will play a transformative role in revitalizing the economy of Omans through empowering businesses and economic development projects with better access to finance than ever before. Several state-owned companies will likely opt for an IPO in the coming years.
MSX is preparing to play a pivotal role in the regional and international securities arenas by implementing a myriad of initiatives to improve the performance of listed companies, provide higher levels of transparency to its investors, increase operational efficiency and create new opportunities and tools for market players.
Listing a business on MSX will guarantee a multitude of benefits to a business and its stakeholders. In addition to creating market valuation, this will ensure the sustainability of family businesses and SMEs, enabling organizations to raise capital to achieve their expansion goals, for example, by increasing production capacity and diversifying interests for increase income and create more suitable employment opportunities.
Listed companies can seize new opportunities to develop in an increasingly competitive market and demonstrate the means to compete with more established competitors.
A listing on MSX will also improve a company’s public profile by adding layers of credibility and raising awareness of its corporate and consumer brands. A listing is also seen as a sign of trust and will instill greater trust among stakeholders, potentially attracting top talent, sophisticated clients and business partners, as well as high net worth investors. Foreign investors are generally more inclined to consider opportunities in listed companies.
Listed companies offer shares to employees as an incentive. In doing so, they help meet human resource goals, attract and retain a dedicated workforce over the long term, and drive employee engagement.
The setbacks we have faced due to the impacts of the pandemic will cause us to come together
Trust between suppliers, investors and customers will also increase over time and significantly improve the bargaining power of companies. Businesses keen to expand and expand the reach of their activities to scales beyond the local market will benefit greatly from these openings.
The increased transparency that accompanies the listing will also enhance accountability, improve competitiveness and push organizations to operate more ethically and apply global best practices, in line with Omans’ national goal of minimizing corruption in the private sector. .
There really is no better time than now for a force multiplier like the Muscat Stock Exchange to bring a new dimension to Omans’ business landscape. As a nation, the setbacks we have faced due to the effects of the pandemic will cause us to unite against a common enemy. I am confident that our nation will soon be ahead of the road to recovery, transformation and growth while achieving its development goals with the support of MSX and the new set of opportunities on the horizon.
Mohammed Alardhi is the executive chairman of Investcorp and chairman of Sohar International
