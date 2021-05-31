3 investing mistakes that could wipe you out in a stock market crash

Almost everyone will lose money when the stock market plunges. Whether this loss is temporary or permanent depends on the investment moves you make both before the crash and during it. The following three mistakes could decimate your wallet and put your finances at risk, so you should avoid them at all costs.

1. Not diversifying sufficiently

Diversifying your portfolio is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself against losses. By investing in many securities, you make sure that no one has too big an effect on your portfolio. When a stock’s price drops, you’ll have others to take over.

However, it is not as simple as investing in multiple stocks. You also need to make sure that your money is spread across many sectors, so that if any one of them is hit hard (as was the case with many tourism-related businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic), you will not lose everything. . You should also have some of your money in bonds and other safe investments to balance the stocks you own.

One of the easiest ways to quickly diversify your portfolio is to invest in an index fund. These are collections of stocks that track a stock index, such as the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). They often contain hundreds of stocks across multiple sectors and generate returns that are very similar to their underlying index. Their fees are also quite affordable. Some of the more popular S&P 500 index funds have expense ratios of just 0.03%. This means that you only pay $ 3 per year if you have invested $ 10,000.

2. Emotional buying and selling

Hearing a lot of talk about a stock on social media can cause some inexperienced investors to buy a lot in the hopes of becoming a millionaire overnight. And seeing a stock in their portfolio collapse may make some people want to sell for fear of losing even more if they hold on to the stock.

But it is often best to avoid these reckless moves. If you’re wrong, you could waste your money on a stock that isn’t going anywhere or turn a temporary loss into a permanent loss by selling too early. Instead, do your research on an investment before buying or selling. Focus on its long-term growth potential. Don’t worry about day-to-day shifts unless you start to notice a larger trend that suggests the business may be headed for problems.

3. Invest the money you will need over the next few years

Keep the money you plan to spend the next five to seven years out of the stock market if you can. Investing is one of the best ways to grow your wealth over the long term, but the volatility of the stock market makes it a bad place for short-term investments. If you need your money at some point, you need to sell, regardless of your stock value at that time. It could mean a huge loss.

If you’d rather not leave your money in a savings account with virtually no interest, try stashing it in a high-yield savings account or certificate of deposit (CD) instead. These will not give you the same returns as investing your money, but there is no risk of loss. Plus, savings accounts allow you to withdraw your funds at any time. CDs generally do not allow you to withdraw money before the CD’s term expires, otherwise you will pay a penalty. But that shouldn’t be a problem if you know you won’t need your money for a while.

The common thread running through the three mistakes above is not thinking about how your decisions might affect your finances in the future. Even when times are good, you should still be thinking about how your portfolio will behave in the event of a stock market crash because you never know when the next one is going to happen.