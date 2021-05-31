Connect with us

RBI Warns of Stock Market Bubble: Should Investors Be Worried?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently warned of a possible stock market bubble in its annual report for fiscal year 21. The central bank comment comes on the back of domestic stock markets hitting record highs even as the country’s economy continues to face disruption due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone who has followed the national stock market for the past several months knows that the stock exchanges have performed impressively, ignoring the economic turmoil in Wave 2.

Although a brief period of uncertainty was observed during the initial period of Wave 2, the benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started to soar again. Nifty50 ended on a record on Friday as Sensex moves closer and closer to the 52,000 mark.

The strong market performance contrasts sharply with real economic growth, which suffered from localized lockdowns imposed by most states during Wave 2. Many economic indicators were hit hard in Wave 2 as well, although the situation was not as bad as Wave 1.

Thus, the fact that there is a disconnect between the stock market and the real economy is not difficult to establish. Should Investors Be Worried? Here’s all you need to know:

UNDERSTANDING THE BUBBLE OF THE STOCK MARKET

In the context of financial or economic markets, a bubble generally refers to a situation where the price of a stock, financial asset, asset class, or entire sector exceeds the fundamental value of a significant margin.

Market bubbles are generally difficult to predict, especially for those who do not follow the market in depth on a daily basis.

A financial or asset bubble typically has five stages, and understanding each stage is essential to avoid the erosion of wealth. The five stages are moving, booming, euphoria, profit taking, and panic.

Simply put, the bubble is created on the basis of optimism or speculative demand, rather than the real or fundamental value of financial assets. When the bubble bursts, it leads to massive sales and the prices drop quickly.

The 2008 housing bubble that led to a severe global recession is one of the biggest examples, although there have been smaller cases in the past as well.

A stock market bubble typically involved inflated stock prices that are often well above their company’s fundamental value, including earnings and assets. The bubble can affect the entire stock market, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or stocks in a particular industry.

IS THE STOCK MARKET IN A BUBBLE?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), risky asset prices have jumped in many countries and reached record levels in 2020-2021 thanks to unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

The central bank said the turnaround in market sentiment following positive news on vaccine development and access and the end of uncertainty surrounding U.S. election results were some of the main factors driving to an increased valuation of global equities.

The widening gap between tight asset prices relative to prospects for resuming real economic activity, however, has emerged as a global political concern, RBI added.

It can be noted that in 2020-2021, the BSE Sensex jumped 68% to close at 49,509 while the Nifty 50 rose 70.9% to close at 14,691 on March 31, 2021.

Indian stock prices continued to climb, with the benchmark Sensex surpassing 50,000 in January earlier this year. And on February 15, Sensex peaked at 52,154, a 100.7% increase from the crisis just before the national lockdown began on March 23, 2020.

RBI said: This order of asset price inflation against the backdrop of the estimated 8% GDP contraction in 2020-2021 poses the risk of a bubble.

While it is difficult to say whether the stock market is currently in a bubble, investors should note that inflated valuations are currently visible in stock markets around the world. Many other factors have also led to a rise in the valuation of the domestic stock markets.

WHY ARE THE INDIAN MARKETS SO FAST?

The central bank pointed out that the amount of liquidity injected to help the global economic recovery could have unintended consequences in the form of inflationary asset prices.

Provide a reason why liquidity support cannot be expected to be unlimited and indefinite and may require a calibrated course once the pandemic waves flatten out and the real economy is firmly on the path to recovery. the recovery, said the RBI.

Even considering the above expectations that drive business growth, stock prices cannot be explained by fundamentals alone. Current valuations, as in the past, are supported by improving corporate earnings. This part of the increase in Sensex can be seen as a rational trend, the central bank added.

The RBI noted that the deviation from actual price / earnings trends shows the ratio to be overvalued, while dividend yield metrics also indicate markets are overvalued.

While RBI has expressed concern about inflated stock prices, the RBI has also highlighted several other factors that have contributed to the rise in stock prices, including a high inflow of REITs. The equity market received a net REIT inflow of Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2020-2021.

Another reason for the rise in stock prices could be the sharp increase in direct participation by retail investors, with more than 1.43 crore of Demat accounts opened in 2020-2021.

In addition to increased activity, resource mobilization through Initial Public Offerings (IPO), Follow-up Public Offerings (FPO) and Rights Issues increased by 43.1% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020-2021 against Rs 76,965 crore the previous year.

Although the Reserve Bank of India issued a new warning about a stock market bubble, it said future movements in financial markets would be guided by the progress made in containing the pandemic, the pace of the recovery of global and national economies and the evolution of global liquidity. and financial conditions.

How worried should investors be?

At present, the Indian stock market appears to be advancing rapidly after a period of hesitation during the second wave.

Although minor corrections can be expected throughout the year, depending on how the Covid-19 situation develops, market analysts are optimistic about the long-term performance of domestic stock markets in India.

A recent report, based on an analyst poll, suggested that Sensex will surpass the record it set in February by the end of this year. The poll of more than 30 stock analysts saw Sensex add an additional 5% and reach a record 53,200 by the end of 2021.

It can be noted that Sensex is expected to rise by over 54,000 by mid-2022, indicating that the stock market is likely to remain positive, unless it faces an unprecedented shock, which could shatter the positive momentum and make lower the feeling.

CA Rudramurthy, director of Vachana Investments, told the news agency that the stock market is still ignoring current fundamentals and instead looking at what it could be for the next three to six months.

“But trading will be more selective this year than in 2020, when it was more speculative and you could buy any stock and prices kept going up – that little is being done,” added Rudramurthy.

Most analysts who took part in the survey believe the risk to the Indian stock market of the second wave of Covid-19 is low.

“All the bad news of the second wave of Covid-19 is done and dusted and is already discounted in stock prices. Even if the expected third wave hits, it would not be a new situation,” Rudramurthy said.

