Top 3 dividend-paying stocks with returns above 5%





A stock with a high dividend yield can be attractive, but it is important that you make sure that the dividend is supported by a steady payment, or even rising, and that it is sustainable to avoid the risk of falling into debt trap. value that high-yielding stocks can sometimes prove to be. to be. High yielding stocks with an established dividend history and growth catalysts that could increase dividends are the best bets, as are the following three stocks that offer returns as high as 5% or more. A Proven Way To Earn Real Estate Despite a solid return of 5.5% supported by growing dividends, WP Carey (NYSE: WPC) is an underestimated stock. WP Carey investors were concerned about how the company would weather the COVID-19 pandemic storm as it shut down business activity. WP Carey, after all, receives nearly 22% of its annual rent each from offices and warehouses, and nearly a quarter from industrial properties. The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), however, collected 95% or more in rent during the pandemic last year. WP Carey also started 2021 on a strong note, reporting 98% occupancy and receiving as many contract rents during the quarter. Additionally, the company is back in a frenzy of acquisitions after slowing spending during the pandemic, having already invested $ 765 million so far this year. In fact, a strong first quarter prompted management to raise its annual guidance for Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) to $ 4.92 per share, from $ 4.86 per share at the midpoint, and it expects now to invest $ 1.25 billion to $ 1.75 billion in total. year. This represents a 4% growth of AFFO in 2021, and the investments should ensure a dynamic of growth of the FFO as well as dividends for the years to come. WP Carey is, in fact, an excellent dividend-paying stock, having increased its dividends every year since its IPO in 1998. An underestimated dividend in renewable energies The global renewable energy market has grown rapidly over the past decade, and it will only accelerate. So a renewable energy stock that not only has a growing presence in industry but also offers high efficiency is certainly worth your attention. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) reduced its dividend in 2019 after the bankruptcy of a key client. The company however reaffirmed its stance on dividend growth last year and intends to increase the annual dividend from 5% to 8% in the long term, with the aim of reaching the high end in 2021. That, combined with its 4.9% dividend yield, makes Clearway an attractive dividend-paying stock. Clearway’s dividend growth objective is supported by its strong renewable energy portfolio and development pipeline. Clearway has over 8 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, including wind, solar and natural gas, and a development pipeline of nearly 10 GW. Clearway is a yieldco and is sponsored by a US-based infrastructure fund, Global Infrastructure Partners. It therefore does not really develop assets, but rather acquires long-term renewable energy assets and sells electricity under long-term fixed-price or regulated contracts. They are therefore regular cash flow generators, which is the main reason Clearway Energy is confident in its ability not only to pay regular dividends, but to increase them steadily. Given the massive potential growth in renewable energy and the support of a major sponsor, Clearway Energy should find plenty of growth opportunities and establish itself as a clean dividend paying share. The outlook is attractive, as is the stock given that it has fallen nearly 14% year-to-date, at the time of writing. This oil dividend growth stock should benefit from a recovery With the recovery of the oil markets, high-yielding energy stocks are back on the radar of investors. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a great dividend stock, having increased dividends every year for the past 26 years and earning 7% today. That’s not all – Enbridge’s dividend grew at a staggering 10% compound annual rate over the 26-year period, which is why shareholders in this oil and gas stock have been able to reap rich returns over the years despite the inherent cyclicality and volatility of the industry. Importantly, Enbridge’s dividend growth looks here to stay. Management expects its current multi-billion dollar growth plans to boost Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) by a compound annual growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2023, and has l ‘intention to pay 60% to 70% of DCF to shareholders. For 2021, Enbridge is forecasting DCF growth of nearly 7% at the high end of its forecast range. Enbridge is a major player in the midstream oil and gas industry and owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines that currently store, process and transport oil and liquids, but which could very well be used to store and transport cleaner fuels to the future as well. Enbridge is also investing in renewable energy to keep pace with change, which is another bright spot for this Dividend Aristocrat share. The best way to earn money WP Carey, Clearway Energy and Enbridge not only offer high returns, but are committed to paying regular dividends to shareholders, supported by the growth of their businesses. This is exactly what you need to make money from high yield stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







