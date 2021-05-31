ROBIT PLCS SALE OF OWN SHARES BASED ON SHARE





ROBIT PLC SCHOLARSHIP RELEASE ON MAY 31, 2021 AT 4:00 PM ROBIT PLCS SALE OF OWN SHARES BASED ON THE SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAM Robit Plc sold own shares based on the Matching Share Plan on May 31, 2021 without consideration to key persons of the company based on the vesting period 2018-2020 of the share-based incentive plan started in 2017. The total value of the Matching Share Plan corresponds to 17,000 shares. Based on the decision of the Board of Directors of May 20, 2021, the shares were transferred to key personnel at 50% in the form of shares (8,500 shares) and the remaining 50% in cash, as an advance. tax withheld and paid to the Finnish tax authorities by the company. The recipients of the stock awards include 6 people. The company announced the implementation of the aforementioned stock incentive program with a stock market press release published on April 20, 2017 and the continuation of the stock incentive program on June 15, 2018. The transfer of treasury shares in the form of a direct issue without consideration is based on the authorization given by the General Meeting of Shareholders to the Board of Directors on March 25, 2021. After the aforementioned transfer of shares implemented on May 51, 2021, the number of treasury shares held by the company is 112,464 shares. Robit Plc informed about the above-mentioned decision on the transfer of own shares in a stock market press release dated May 20, 2021. ROBIT PLC

Board of directors Further information:

Harri Sjholm, President

+358400622092

[email protected] Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company serving global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service lines: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service outlets in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in over 100 countries. Robot manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robits shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos