Here’s how General Motors could go to the moon





With a market cap of $ 87 billion and annual profit of $ 9 billion, General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a 10 P / E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price “to the moon” – like a stock itself – are not great. But send GMs some products towards the moon is another story. General Motors – NASA’s Favorite Automobile Manufacturer Fifty years ago, General Motors teamed up with Boeing (NYSE: BA) to build the battery-powered four-wheeled lunar mobile vehicle (LRV) that NASA astronauts used to circle the moon during the Apollo 15, 16, and 17 missions Fifty years later, GM is going to have another chance to build a moon buggy – this time with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Last week, as you may have heard, GM and Lockheed announced that they are teaming up to design a Lunar Vehicle (LTV) for Project Artemis, the NASA program that will send American astronauts back to the moon for the first time in five decades. Using a modern battery-powered LTV, astronauts will be able to “explore the lunar surface further than ever before,” the companies promised – “significantly further” than the 4.7 miles in total that the LRV has ever seen. traveled. Additionally, thanks to advancements in remote control and situational awareness that GM has developed for its electric cars here on Earth, the LTV will feature “autonomous and autonomous systems” that are expected to deliver the LTV and start. to work on the moon even before the astronauts get there. Building a lunar automobile empire Now before I have too much excited, GM investors, know that this contract is not yet in the bag. Far from it, in fact. NASA hasn’t even started accepting bids to build the lunar rover yet, let alone selected General Motors and Lockheed Martin as the winners. We do not know precisely when bids will be invited, or when a contract will be awarded. Probablythe contract is due to be awarded soon if NASA is to meet its self-imposed deadline of returning astronauts to Luna by 2024 – but no one has officially declared that yet. Still, the fact that these two companies have thrown their hats in the ring already puts them on the front lines of winning a contract, and GM’s position as the outgoing (read “only”) constructor of Moon Buggies is certainly a mark of concern. favor of this team. . What else, if GM and Lockheed win this contract, we could talk about more than one lunar buggy under construction. As the companies pointed out in their press release, “the LTV is the first of many types of surface mobility vehicles required by NASA’s Artemis program.” As part of Project Artemis, you see, the plan is for NASA to first establish an Artemis base camp on the lunar surface, and then start building infrastructure to support moon exploration over an extended period – and if so, there may be a need not only for lunar strollers, but also for lunar dump trucks, lunar fuel trucks … in short, anything you might need to build a whole new “Infrastructure” on another celestial body. The result for investors Of course, even then, the first handful of astronauts working on the moon probably won’t need more than a handful of vehicles, probably worth no more than a handful of billions of dollars in government contracts. Compared to the nearly $ 188 billion in revenue that GM and Lockheed raised last year alone (according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence), it probably won’t “move” much for the revenues of the two companies, at least not in the short term. What is it most definitely will to do, however, is to give General Motors and Lockheed Martin a big public relations victory. And you can expect GM to make the most of that in its TV commercial, as the race to gain market share in electric and self-driving cars on Earth begins in earnest. Again, this is if they win the contract.

