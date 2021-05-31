Worried about selling technology? Consider these safe stocks

In 2020, tech stocks generally exploded. Investors have rightly recognized the need for digital solutions in a world that has suddenly physically distanced itself. And indeed, many of these companies performed well last year. However, 2021 has been a different story so far. Now that people are getting vaccinated, investors see the inevitable end of the pandemic. And for this reason, many are selling last year’s tech winners and buying what are known as “reopening coins” instead.

In the tech sector, you’ll find many stocks down over 30%, 40%, and even 50% this year. For these, it is not known how long it will take them to recover. And, besides, there is no way to know if they have yet to fall. Therefore, there is currently a perceived risk with these stocks and many investors are looking for safer options.

For those who thirst for security, I believe Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), and Axon company (NASDAQ: AXON) are three of the safest stocks on the market and can be easily bought and held today to anchor a long-term portfolio. Here’s why.

Profit in times of calm and volatility

If you’re looking for a safe stock, maybe start with a company that literally owns a portion of the stock market. The Nasdaq operates its eponymous exchange, one of the two major US exchanges, as well as other international exchanges. Whether stocks go up or down, this company benefits. The increased volatility of the stock markets leads to an increase in the buying and selling of stocks (trading volume). And the volume of transactions is in part how this company makes money.

But the Nasdaq does more than generate revenue from trading volume. It also provides business services. For example, it generates revenue when companies have an initial public offering (IPO) on its exchange. It also provides market data and analysis for institutional investors and more.

The Nasdaq is a safe stock because its income streams are diversified. The company divides its activities into four segments. The largest segment (merchant services) only accounted for 40% of turnover in the first quarter of 2021, which is not that important considering that it is the largest part of the ‘activity. Likewise, its smaller segment (investment intelligence) accounted for 12% of quarterly revenue, which remains a significant contribution. In other words, this activity is quite balanced. A temporary decline in one of these segments may be mitigated by continued success in other segments.

Plus, the business is predictable. Recurring annualized revenue is nearly $ 1.8 billion in the first quarter, up 21% year-over-year – a high growth rate for a mature company like this. The company is very profitable with a net profit of over $ 1 billion over the past 12 months and consistently pays a modest but growing dividend. For all of these reasons and more, Nasdaq stock is not risky for investors today.

Timeless properties with multiple monetization opportunities

In 2019, Disney generated 38% of its full-year revenue through its business segment which covers Parks, Experiences and Products. It was also responsible for 45% of its operating profit that year. But in 2020, revenues for that segment fell 37% due to the pandemic, with parks mostly closed. And the segment also recorded an operating loss for the year. Nonetheless, Disney stock is up 22% since the start of 2020, thanks to the option offered by its intellectual property (IP).

We all know what happened in 2020: Disney may have the biggest video streaming subscription service launch in history. In just over a year, the business has grown from zero to over 100 million Disney + subscribers. This impressive statistic is the only one. However, investors should consider Why Disney + was so successful so quickly. The simple answer is that the company’s intellectual property The Avengers, Star wars, and yes, even Mickey Mouse – sells. Consumers line up in advance at the door, ready to consume whatever they can.

I’m not saying Disney doesn’t experience financial setbacks – it has and continues to do so. In the first two quarters of its 2021 fiscal year, total revenue is down 18% from the same period in 2020 and free cash flow for that period fell from $ 2.2 billion l last year to less than $ 62 million this year. It’s a real financial blow.

I a m suggesting that Disney intellectual property can be monetized in various ways, such as media, licensing, parks, etc. And it’s hard for every part of this business to suffer at the same time. Therefore, the public’s love for Disney intellectual property, coupled with the various ways it can be monetized, makes it a safe stock.

Not to mention, there are now benefits with the Disney stock. Later this year, Disney Parks are expected to resume normal operations. And the company seized this downtime as an opportunity to make upgrades, which could make the segment even stronger than before.

Predictability and visibility of revenue

If you want a high degree of certainty about future income streams, take a look at Axon Enterprise stock. The company sells hardware devices such as the Tasers and Axon body cameras that are used by law enforcement. And it offers software services like file management. Recurring revenue represents 73% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, and a large portion of this is on multi-year contracts.

Axon expects revenue of $ 780 million to $ 820 million in 2021 and at least $ 920 million in 2022, which is good for double-digit growth rates in both years. Due to the predictability and visibility of its revenues, shareholders have no reason to doubt this direction.

But in addition, the reliability of these forecasts is excellent for management. He can consistently execute his business plan, being reasonably certain of where the business will be for the foreseeable future. And if something goes wrong, the company still has $ 674 million in (debt-free) cash to fall back on. Therefore, it seems to me to be a safe stock.

Going back a little bit, I consider the Nasdaq and Disney to be safe stocks as well. But keep in mind that this security measure has potentially fewer benefits than some riskier stocks. I think it’s possible that they could both beat market averages over a long holding period, but maybe not by far. For the most part, these are large, mature companies that are unlikely to report hyper-growth.

Therefore, out of these three, I would choose Axon Enterprise as the one with the best chance of above-market returns over the next five years. Consider that future contract revenue – its backlog – has grown sequentially every quarter for more than three years. Currently, the company has received nearly $ 1.8 billion in orders that have yet to be delivered. Once he delivers them, they count as income. As long as this backlog continues to grow in this way, the future continues to brighter and brighter for Axon. And given that it’s down over 30% from its recent high, maybe now is a great time to buy.