Immigration Min. launches campaign to educate Egyptians abroad on how to invest in EGX





FILE – EGX employees after trading session performance

CAIRO – May 31, 2021: The State Ministry for Immigration and Egyptians Abroad, in cooperation with the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX), has launched a campaign to educate Egyptians abroad on how to ‘invest in the Egyptian stock market and capital market, through its pages on social networking sites. The ministry said in a statement earlier this week that the campaign is part of the implementation of the cooperation protocol between the Immigration Ministry and the Egyptian Stock Exchange, which was signed by Nabila Makram Abdel Shaheed, Minister of State Immigration and Egyptians Abroad, and Mohamed Farid, President of the Egyptian Stock Exchange. The protocol aims to strengthen cooperation and coordinate efforts to raise the knowledge levels of Egyptians abroad on the basics of stock market investment, to increase their investment in the Egyptian stock market, to integrate Egyptians abroad in order to benefit from the returns from economic development, and to encourage them to invest in their homeland, after the Immigration Department received numerous requests from Egyptians abroad in recent times on how to invest and trade on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. Nabila Makram said the awareness campaign that has been launched on the ministry’s pages aims to implement the protocol to educate Egyptians abroad about stock market investments, adding that Egyptians abroad will be introduced to the process. Egyptian capital market and e-commerce and how to start investing. . The minister said this would open further horizons for Egyptian investments abroad, which invest in the Egyptian capital market to meet their needs. The Immigration Minister explained that the campaign includes a number of designs, both infographic and video, to simplify information on how to invest in the Egyptian stock market, the steps needed to listing companies on the stock exchange, special tips for investing in the stock. market, benefiting from saving and investing in it, and special information about buying stocks and the stock index.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos