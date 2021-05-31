French judges question fugitive former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut





French investigating judges questioned the former fugitive car leader Carlos Ghosn in Beirut on Monday, in hearings that one of his lawyers described as a first for justice since his arrest in Japan. The architect of the Renault-Nissan automotive alliance has been battling several investigations since his flight to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019 and has said he hopes to clear his name in financial misconduct cases against him. The French allegations concern financial misconduct in France. Monday’s hearing began at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT) and ended at 6:00 p.m. Sessions are expected to continue until June 4. “This is the very first time that our client can explain himself before the judges with his lawyers sitting next to him and after preparing his defense,” Jean Tamalet, one of Ghosn’s lawyers, told reporters in the outcome of the hearing. “This is the very first time that justice has been served for Carlos Ghosn since his arbitrary arrest in Japan,” he said. Ghosn, who has denied any wrongdoing in all cases against him, was chairman of both Nissan (7201.T) and Mitsubishi (8058.T) and managing director of Renault (RENA.PA) when he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting his salary and using company funds for personal gain. He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 hiding in carry-on baggage aboard a private jet that took off from Japan’s Kansai airport and has remained there ever since. Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, looks on during a press conference at Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Jounieh, Lebanon, September 29, 2020. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir Read more In France, Ghosn disagrees with his former employer Renault over pensions and severance pay he says are owed, and tax authorities have reviewed his tax arrangements. French magistrates in Lebanon are questioning the events launched by Ghosn at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, including whether, in one case, he knowingly used company resources to host a party at private purposes. The French prosecution is also studying the financial flows between Renault, its Dutch subsidiary and a car dealership in Oman. Ghosn’s defense team had previously said they identified procedural irregularities in the French case that undermine legal proceedings organized by the Lebanese judicial authorities. The lawyers said in a statement that Ghosn – who had previously lived and worked in France and has French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationality – will be heard as a witness and therefore cannot challenge the legality of the proceedings. According to the statement, the team asked Ghosn “to be granted” indicted “status, as this would enable him to challenge the legal flaws surrounding the case.” Ghosn suffered a setback in one of his court cases last week, when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($ 6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case that ‘he had brought. Read more (1 USD = 0.8204 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

