DBS Bank issues blockchain bond as security token – Ledger Insights





Singapore todayDBS Bankannounced that it has priced its first blockchain digital bond on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx). As with other platforms offering security tokens launched by institutions, the first bond raises a relatively small amount of funds for DBS itself. The SGD 15 million ($ 11 million) DBS digital bond has a six-month maturity, bears a 0.6% coupon and has been placed privately. At the end of last year, DBS announced that it had received regulatory approval for the exchange of digital assets. There are three aspects to the solution, a cryptocurrency exchange launched in December, a security token platform, and digital asset custody, all available only to accredited investors. In terms of security token offerings (STOs), it targets unlisted stocks, bonds and private equity funds. On this last point, Asia-Pacific assets under management represent 28% of the global private equity market, according to Bath. “This strengthens our ability to provide integrated solutions across the digital asset value chain, from transaction creation to tokenization, listing, trading and custody, which in turn opens the door to the door to more STO on DDEx, ”said Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, Group Head of Capital Markets at DBS. By digitizing the bond, the tokenization process can reduce substantial costs both in terms of issuance and post-trade costs in the secondary market. In turn, this means that smaller issues and transactions become viable. For this bond, the lot size is 10,000 SGD instead of the typical 250,000 SGD for wholesale bonds. This is one of the reasons digital assets are seen to create more liquid markets. Even though access is limited to accredited investors, the difference in lot size greatly expands the market. “While most bond tokenization exercises announced to date in Asia tend to be repackaged forms of a conventional bond issue, the current transaction directly combines existing legal and tax infrastructure requirements with a direct issue on the digital exchange in smaller lots, ”said Clifford Lee, DBS Global Head of Fixed Income. “This bond token structure has only been made possible through the gradual development of Singapore’s legal and tax infrastructure, which can facilitate further issuance of STOs to broaden and deepen our financial markets.” This infrastructure makes Singapore a popular destination for both local and global institutions. The Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) holds a 10% stake in DDex. SGX also has a digital assets joint venture in association with public investment firm Temasek. And Temasek is the majority shareholder of DBS Bank. In addition, SGX and Temasek’s subsidiary Heliconia Capital Management also invests in security token company ADDX (formerly iSTOX), which recently symbolized private equity obligations of a 100% subsidiary of Temasek. An example of foreign interest is Japan’s SBI and Swiss exchange SIX, which are considering a digital asset swap in Singapore. Last week, DBS, SGX and Temasek announced plans for a CIX global carbon exchange using blockchain in conjunction with Standard Chartered.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos