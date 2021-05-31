Business
Deputy post masters launch legal offer to be classified as workers
More than 120 deputy postmasters have taken legal action against the post, arguing that they should be classified as “workers” and entitled to paid vacation, pension rights and sick pay.
The high-profile case, which is due to be heard in the Central London Employment Tribunal later this month, could have implications not only for deputy postmasters filing the claim, but also for up to 8,500 cents. -post masters across the country.
If successful, the Post could face a multi-million pound bill at a time when the state institution still grapples with the fallout from a major miscarriage of justice involving dozens of deputy postmasters who have been wrongfully prosecuted for fraud and false accounting. .
The Post claims that the Deputy Postmasters are self-employed, but they claim to be dependent contractors of the Post, which has some control over the work they do. Their lawsuit is supported by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and will be heard for six weeks.
In the UK there are two types of employment status: employees and workers. Both are entitled to minimum wage and vacation pay, but employees have broader rights such as the ability to sue for unfair dismissal. Independent contractors do not have any of these rights.
The case comes after a growing number of court rulings have concluded that individuals in the “odd-job economy” can be classified as workers. The Supreme Court ruled in February that a group of drivers from Uber, the ridesharing app, were “workers” rather than self-employed.
Deputy postmaster Mark Baker, 63, is the lead claimant in the employment case and the branch secretary of the CWU chief of post. For 33 years he has run a post office in Larkhill, near Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
“The deputy postmasters are part of the local community,” Baker said. “During the pandemic, many customers thanked us for being there and even for leaving us gifts.
“Some postmasters earn well below the minimum wage,” he added. “A postmaster doesn’t earn anything unless he sells something. You could sit there all day without selling anything and the commission rates are very low. “Processing a package that is ‘not a quick transaction,’ he said, would only earn a 38p postmaster.
He said he believed there were parallels to the Uber affair. “Companies in the odd-job economy have adopted a business model similar to that of the post,” he said.
Binder Bansel, lawyer at Pennington Sleeves Cooper, who acts for the deputy postmasters, said: “The court will look at the reality of the relationship – not what they signed up for.”
The post office flagged the court case as a potential risk in its 2019-2020 Annual Report published in March 2021 where he said he was unable to “quantify the future financial implications”.
the post office said it was focused on resetting its relationship with postmasters and had increased postmasters’ annual pay by £ 27million over the past year.
“We take the issues to be discussed at an upcoming labor tribunal very seriously,” said La Poste. “We want to solve them and are working very hard to find potential solutions.” She added that two serving postmasters had recently been appointed non-executive directors to the post’s board of directors.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]