Deputy post masters launch legal offer to be classified as workers

More than 120 deputy postmasters have taken legal action against the post, arguing that they should be classified as “workers” and entitled to paid vacation, pension rights and sick pay.

The high-profile case, which is due to be heard in the Central London Employment Tribunal later this month, could have implications not only for deputy postmasters filing the claim, but also for up to 8,500 cents. -post masters across the country.

If successful, the Post could face a multi-million pound bill at a time when the state institution still grapples with the fallout from a major miscarriage of justice involving dozens of deputy postmasters who have been wrongfully prosecuted for fraud and false accounting. .

The Post claims that the Deputy Postmasters are self-employed, but they claim to be dependent contractors of the Post, which has some control over the work they do. Their lawsuit is supported by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and will be heard for six weeks.

In the UK there are two types of employment status: employees and workers. Both are entitled to minimum wage and vacation pay, but employees have broader rights such as the ability to sue for unfair dismissal. Independent contractors do not have any of these rights.

The case comes after a growing number of court rulings have concluded that individuals in the “odd-job economy” can be classified as workers. The Supreme Court ruled in February that a group of drivers from Uber, the ridesharing app, were “workers” rather than self-employed.

advised

Deputy postmaster Mark Baker, 63, is the lead claimant in the employment case and the branch secretary of the CWU chief of post. For 33 years he has run a post office in Larkhill, near Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.

“The deputy postmasters are part of the local community,” Baker said. “During the pandemic, many customers thanked us for being there and even for leaving us gifts.

“Some postmasters earn well below the minimum wage,” he added. “A postmaster doesn’t earn anything unless he sells something. You could sit there all day without selling anything and the commission rates are very low. “Processing a package that is ‘not a quick transaction,’ he said, would only earn a 38p postmaster.

He said he believed there were parallels to the Uber affair. “Companies in the odd-job economy have adopted a business model similar to that of the post,” he said.

Binder Bansel, lawyer at Pennington Sleeves Cooper, who acts for the deputy postmasters, said: “The court will look at the reality of the relationship – not what they signed up for.”

The post office flagged the court case as a potential risk in its 2019-2020 Annual Report published in March 2021 where he said he was unable to “quantify the future financial implications”.

the post office said it was focused on resetting its relationship with postmasters and had increased postmasters’ annual pay by £ 27million over the past year.

“We take the issues to be discussed at an upcoming labor tribunal very seriously,” said La Poste. “We want to solve them and are working very hard to find potential solutions.” She added that two serving postmasters had recently been appointed non-executive directors to the post’s board of directors.