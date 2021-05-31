



May 31, 2021 Acron holds its annual general meeting on May 28 The shareholders’ meeting approved Aron’s 2020 annual report, the accounting (financial) statements for 2020, the regulations on the board of directors as amended and the recommendations of the board of directors regarding the distribution of profits and Acron losses. The meeting decided to declare the 2020 cash dividends on the outstanding Acron ordinary shares at the rate of RUB 30 per share. The record date is set for June 8, 2021. The shareholders elected the board of directors of the company as follows: Ivan Antonov Nikolai Arutyunov Vladimir Gavrikov Georgy golukhov Alexander dynkin Yury Malyshev Alexander Popov Two independent directors, Yury Malyshev and Nikolai Arutyunov, will sit on the elected board of directors. The general meeting fixed the amount of the remuneration of the independent members of the board of directors. The general assembly also approved: Crowe Russaudits as auditor to approve accounting (financial) statements prepared in accordance with accounting laws of the Russian Federation

KPMG as auditor to approve financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The meeting of the board of directors elected at the end of the annual meeting of shareholders elected Alexander Popov as chairman of the board of directors, Vladimir Gavrikov as vice-chairman of the board of directors, Nikolai Arutyunov as independent lead director and appointed Vladimir Kunitsky as CEO. The board of directors also formed the board of directors of Acrons consisting of Vladimir Kunitsky (chairman), vice president of finance and economics Dmitry Balandin, chief financial officer Alexey Milenkov, vice president of resources Human Resources and Special Projects Irina Raber, Vice President Overseas Dmitry Khabrat and Vice President National Affairs. and Alexander Lebedev Agricultural Projects. Media contacts: Sergey Dorofeev Anastasia gromova Tatiana Smirnova Public relations Telephone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196) Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Sergey Smirnov Investor Relations Telephone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252) Background information Acron Group is one of the leading producers of vertically integrated mineral fertilizers in Russia and the world, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and in the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in the Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has transport and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the Prairie Evaporite potassium salt deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish group Grupa Azoty SA, one of the largest producers of chemicals in Europe. In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets. In 2020, the Group recorded consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acrons shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange and its global certificates of deposit are traded on the London Stock Exchange (symbol AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people. For more information on Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.

