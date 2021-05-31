Sinovac Shot controls Covid in Brazilian city after 75% coverage





The vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was effective in controlling Covid-19 in a mass inoculation study in a small Brazilian town after 75% of adults were covered with a second shot, preliminary figures show. The study conducted by the state government of Sao Paulo in the small town of Serrana – 45,000 residents – may offer clues to other developing countries about the proportion of the population that needs to be vaccinated to begin to overtake the pandemic that continues to wreak havoc in Latin America and beyond. While infection rates improved after the first doses were given, Covid-19 was only properly controlled in town after a second injection. A full study will be published shortly. The study was conducted by the Butantan Institute, which produces the so-called CoronaVac from Sinovac in Brazil. Almost two-thirds of people in Serrana received the vaccine between February and April, and another third cannot receive the vaccine if they were under 18 or pregnant. Approximately 95% of the target adult population received the two doses required in the study. More than “This is the first such study in the world,” Dimas Covas, director of Butantan, told a press conference on Monday. “This is primary data on the effects of vaccination in a population that will help the authorities to formulate public policies.” As neighboring towns were hit hard by the pandemic, Serrana saw deaths drop 95% within five weeks of the mass vaccination. Symptomatic cases fell by 80% and hospitalizations fell by 86%. “Now we can say that it is possible to control the pandemic with vaccines,” said Ricardo Palacios, director of research at Butantan, adding that the numbers for Covid-19 have also fallen for children. “It shows that it is not necessary to immunize children to open schools.” People play football in Serrana on May 26. world: mass vaccination. Photographer: Jonne Roriz / Bloomberg No serious side effects from the vaccine were reported and no Covid-related deaths were reported in participants 14 days after application of the second dose. The area around Serrana, some 315 kilometers (195 miles) from Sao Paulo, was invaded by the P1 variant during the study, reaffirming the effectiveness of the jab against the strain first found in Brazil, a said Palacios. Sinovac’s vaccine is widely used in developing countries, including Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The results also underscore the importance of people coming back for a second shot. In Brazil, some 66 million vaccines have been administered, covering 21.4% of the population with a single dose. About 10.5% of the country is now considered fully inoculated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracking. People gather in front of a church in Serrana on May 26. Photographer: Jonne Roriz / Bloomberg (Add the comments of the director of Butantan to the fifth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

