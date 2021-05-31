Periodic report on the buyback program





Maranello (Italy), May 31, 2021 Ferrari NV (NYSE / MTA: RACE) (Ferrari or the Company) informs that the Company has purchased, as part of the fourth tranche of the ordinary share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (Fourth installment), additional ordinary shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows: MTA NYSE Total Trade Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding costs Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding costs Consideration excluding costs Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding costs Dated excluding costs excluding costs excluding costs (d / m / y) () () ($) ($) () * () * () * 05/26/2021 7 666 173.5114 1,330,138.39 – – – – 7 666 173.5114 1,330,138.39 05/27/2021 5 387 172.9097 931,464.55 – – – – 5 387 172.9097 931,464.55 05/28/2021 8,000 172.8080 1,382,464.00 5 429 211.1832 1,146,513.59 944,254.32 13,429 173.2607 2,326,718.32 21,053 173.0902 3,644,066.95 5 429 211.1832 1,146,513.59 944,254.32 26,482 173.2619 4,588,321.26 Total Since the announcement of the fourth tranche of the buyback program from March 11, 2021 to May 28, 2021, the total consideration invested has been:

58,312,424.97 euros for 340,961 ordinary shares purchased on the MTA.

$ 6,499,176.89 (€ 5,397,752.49 *) for 31,714 common shares purchased on the NYSE As of May 28, 2021, the Company owned No. 9,285,186 ordinary shares corresponding to 3.61% of the total issued share capital, including ordinary shares and special voting shares, net of shares allocated under the Company’s stock incentive plan. From January 1, 2019 until May 28, 2021, the Company purchased a total of 4,099,860 own ordinary shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of 567,132,410.63 euros. A full overview of the transactions made under the Buyback Program, as well as the transaction details above, can be found on the Ferraris company website in the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

converted at the EUR / USD benchmark exchange rate of the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

