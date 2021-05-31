Which handful of voices recommend best – Google Assistant or Siri? | Arizona News

PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) – The ability to use your voice to control devices is one of the biggest arms races in tech right now.
Q: How does Google Assistant compare to Siri when it comes to using voice commands?
A: Speech recognition technology has come a long way since Bell Labs first researched in the 1950s that could only recognize 10 spoken digits.
Speech recognition programs that boasted a 90% accuracy rate started popping up in the 90s, which sounded good until we realized every tenth word would be incorrect.
Today, the voice recognition technology of our smartphones is pretty amazing, especially when you use it for dictation, but it still has a long way to go.
As with all speech recognition platforms, the user must learn to speak to their device instead of the device learning to understand the user like another human would.
Simple commands like “What’s the weather like today?”, “Call my office”, or “Set a timer for six minutes” work great on both platforms, but when it comes to more complex questions, there is a difference.
Recent test results
An AI training company called Bespoken carried out a series of tests in which he asked simple and complex questions of Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. The results were similar for both easy queries and more complicated items, which required comparisons, composition, and time reasoning.
Correct answers to simple questions
Google: 76.57%
Alexa: 56.29%
Siri: 47.29%
Correct answers to complex questions
Google: 70.18%
Alexa: 55.05%
Siri: 41.32%
“We have two points to remember from this initial research”, Tailored Chief Evangelist Emerson Sklar said Voicebot.ai, “First, while Google Assistant has outperformed Alexa and Siri in all categories, all three have significant room for improvement.”
Google Assistant recognizes context
One of the most important differences between Google and iOS systems is the ability of Google Assistant to recognize context better. This can make the interaction with him a bit more conversational.
You can enable continuous conversations in Assistant settings to eliminate the need for the “OK Google or Hey Google” wake-up command to ask a follow-up question. For example, if you ask the Assistant, “What’s the weather like today?” you can go on with, “What about tomorrow?” without having to start over.
When you have finished any interaction, you can say “Thank you”, “Thank you, Google” or “I have finished” to end the session.
