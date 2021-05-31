Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA: Decisions of the 20th Annual General Meeting

HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA announces that on Monday May 31, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., the 20e The annual general meeting of shareholders of the company was held remotely, by teleconference. The shareholders representing 20,444,196 registered ordinary shares and voting rights, or 33.9% of the total of 60,348,000 registered ordinary shares, participated.

The General Assembly discussed and made the following decisions on the agenda items:

On the first (1 st ) item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the annual financial report for the financial year 01.01.2020 – 31.12.2020 as well as the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the auditors, as presented for approval.

On the second (2nd) item on the agenda, the shareholders approved the allocation of the Company’s profit for the financial year 01.01.2020 – 31.12.2020, and the distribution of the dividend in accordance with the proposal submitted for approval.

The ex-date and date of determination of the beneficiary (based on the rule of the date of registration) of June 4e and June 7e 2021 respectively have been approved and the corresponding amount will be paid to shareholders from Friday 11 June 2021.

The company will publish a separate announcement regarding the dividend payment procedure.

On the third (3 rd ) item on the agenda, the shareholders were informed of the annual report of the audit committee for the financial year 01.01.2020 – 31.12.2020.

The fourth (4 e ) item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the overall management of the board of directors for the financial year 01.01.2020 – 31.12.2020 in accordance with article 108 of law 4548/2018 and granted discharge to the statutory auditors to the accounts in accordance with par. 1, case c) of article 117 of law 4548/2018 for the audit of the financial statements for the year 01.01.2020 – 31.12.2020 they have carried out.

The fifth (5 e ) daily agenda item, the shareholders approved the remuneration of the members of the board of directors for the financial year 01.01.2020 – 31.12.2020 in accordance with the proposal submitted for approval.

The sixth (6 e ) item of the agenda, the shareholders have previously approved the remuneration of the members of the board of directors for the financial year 01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021, in accordance with the proposal submitted for approval.

The seventh (7 e ) of the agenda, the shareholders elected the audit firm ‘PricewaterhouseCoopers SA’ to audit the financial statements for the year 01.01.2021 – 31.12.2021 and approved its remuneration as proposed.

The eighth (8 e ) item of the agenda, the shareholders discussed and approved the remuneration report for the 2020 financial year in accordance with article 112 of law 4548/2018.

The ninth (9e) of the agenda, the shareholders elected to replace the three (3) independent members who have resigned, Mr. Alexandros Antonopoulos, Ms. Adamantini Lazari and Ms. Sofia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou and the non-executive member Mr. Nikolaos Chryssochoides, four (4) independent members of the Board of Directors of the Company, who meet the independence criteria of Article 4 of Law 3016/2002 and Law 4706/2020:

Dose of Dimitrios Vasilis Karatzas Theano karpodini Pantelis Tzortzakis

Their mandate is equal to that of the nine (9) other members of the current Board of Directors, which was elected by the General Assembly on 05/30/2019 for a term of four years, i.e. until 05/30/2019. 2023, which is automatically extended until the general assembly which will meet or will be convened after the end of its mandate.

The tenth (10e) item of the agenda, the shareholders decided:

a) The Audit Committee will continue to be a committee of the Board of Directors composed of members of the Board of Directors.

b) The Audit Committee will be composed of five (5) non-executive members, of which at least three (3) will be independent.

c) The term of office of the members of the Committee who will be appointed by the Board of Directors in accordance with article 44, par. 1c of law 4449/2017 in force, will continue his mandate as a member of the existing Board of Directors which was elected by the General Assembly of 05/30/2019 for a term of four years, i.e. until 05/30/2023 , which is automatically extended until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which will meet or be convened after the end of his term of office.

The members of the Committee will be appointed by the Board of Directors in accordance with article 44, par. 1c of law 4449/2017 in force, from members with sufficient knowledge in the field in which the Company operates, and meeting the criteria of article 44 of law 4449/2017 in force.

Following the appointment of the members of the committee by the board of directors, the committee will be formed as a body to appoint its chairman from among its independent members.

The eleventh (11 e ) of the agenda, the shareholders approved the adequacy policy for the members of the board of directors exactly as proposed to the organization.

The twelfth (12e) item of the agenda, the shareholders approved the acquisition of own shares by the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of article 49 of law 4548/2018, for a period not exceeding twelve (12 ) month, at a minimum price of 0.49 EUR and a maximum price of 5.00 EUR. The maximum number of treasury shares acquired will not exceed 10% of the paid-up share capital.

In addition, the General Assembly authorized the Board of Directors to set the exact start time of the program and to settle all the formalities and procedures in this area.

The thirteenth (13e) of the agenda, the shareholders have authorized the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and the directors of the Company, to participate in the Boards of Directors or as directors of the companies of the Group and of the companies that are associated, within the meaning of article 32 of law 4308/2014.

The discussion on the following points was postponed due to a lack of necessary quorum, by law and the statutes:

Point 14: Amend article 2 of the company’s articles of association (object).

Section 15: Reduce the share capital by € 4,224,360, by reducing the par value of each share by ¤ 0.07 and pay this amount to shareholders, and amend article 5 of the Company’s bylaws concerning the share capital.

In order to discuss and decide on point 9, the general assembly will meet again 1stRepetitive general meeting at Wednesday 06/16/2021 6:00 PM, in accordance with the original invitation of the Board of Directors of the Company of 07.05.2021.

The detailed results of the vote will be announced at a later date and published on the Company’s website, www.athexgroup.gr, in accordance with article 133 paragraph 2 of law 4548/2018.