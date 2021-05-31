Carcinogenic chemical found in sunscreens, report says





Dozens of popular sunscreens, mostly sprays, have found dangerous levels of carcinogens, according to an independent lab.

As the unofficial summer season begins this week, a warning from doctors and an independent research lab about dangerous levels of a carcinogen in many sunscreens. Connecticut-based lab Valuation tested 294 different sunscreens at 69 different companies. Scientists found that 78 batches of the product had detectable levels of benzene, 26 contained benzene at concentrations between 0.1 ppm and 2.0 ppm, and 14 contained more than 2 ppm. Benzene is a chemical that has been determined to cause cancer in humans by the Department of Health and Human Services. I think it was actually a surprise that benzene was detectable in some of these products, said Dr. Susan Massick, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio State University. It is not something considered an active ingredient or even a necessity, it is something that companies can avoid in their manufacturing process. Some of the popular sunscreens tested had benzene levels six times higher than those considered safe. As a consumer, you can focus on some specific ingredients like titanium dioxide and maybe avoid the ones that are part of those aerosol sprays, which seem to be causing this problem with the benzene detected, a Massick said. There are many sunscreens that do not contain benzene. Massick says benzene will not appear on the ingredient label on the back of a bottle. After checking the list to see if your current sunscreen is there, there are some important things to look for when purchasing a new sunscreen. If you are using an SPF of 15-20 which may be fine for daytime use, can target an SPF 30, but if you know you are going to go out and enjoy the sun, you really want to aim for around SPF 50. It is true that once you go over 50, between 50 and 100, those ranges are pretty much the same. She recommends wearing protective hats, clothing, staying under an umbrella or in the shade if you’re not a fan of the foam on sunscreen.

