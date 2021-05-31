Is it still a good time to refinance my mortgage?

The coronavirus pandemic has added stress to the personal finances of many Americans. Almost a third of Americans said their investments were negatively impacted. Fortunately, the Federal Funds rate cut by the Federal Reserve has given many the opportunity to save one of their most important investments: their home.

When the federal funds rate was lowered, residential mortgage interest rates hit historic lows. These record refinancing rates have offered homeowners the opportunity to save thousands over the term of their home loan and hundreds over their monthly payment. Although mortgage interest rates are starting to rise, those interested in refinancing your mortgage still have time to lock in historically low rates.

When applying for a new loan, it is understandable to have concerns. Many homeowners are wondering if now is a good time to refinance their home loan, especially as mortgage refinancing rates have started to rebound in recent months. Let’s take a look at some of the key questions homeowners are asking themselves as they plan to refinance their mortgage in 2021.

Was 2020 the perfect time to refinance my mortgage?

In general, yes. Mortgage rates hit record lows in 2020 and the lack of unfavorable market refinancing commission, a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fee of 0.5% of the loan amount for mortgage refinancing that lenders typically pass on to the buyer, only saved homeowners more money when refinancing. 2020 was a great time to move forward with home loan refinancing, but it’s important to realize that 2021 mortgage rates have always been historically low and refinancing would benefit the average homeowner.

While mortgage refinancing rates are unlikely to return to record lows in 2020, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it plans to hold the federal funds rate, a rate that indirectly influences the direction of mortgage interest rates. , at a stable level until 2022 or later. This means that lenders will continue to offer low interest rates on mortgage refinances for the foreseeable future.

Why should I still consider refinancing my mortgage in 2021?

While rates are not as low as they were in 2020, they are still hovering at record highs. It is not known if and when we might see interest rates hit these lows again.

You should consider refinancing your mortgage if your credit score or debt ratio has improved significantly since you first took out your mortgage. You may also want to refinance if you want to stop paying for private mortgage insurance, if you plan to reduce the term of your loan, or if you want to use the equity in your home or want a lower payment.

Are there any reasons why I shouldn’t refinance in 2021?

Most homeowners will benefit from low interest rates; however, refinancing your home is not the right financial decision for everyone. It doesn’t make sense to refinance if you can’t afford the closing costs or plan to move soon – you won’t recoup the closing costs before you sell. You should also refrain from refinancing your home loan if you reduce your credit rate by less than 1%.

Whether you’re considering a personal loan, a student loan, a credit card, or a home loan, you can prepare by improving your credit score and lowering your total debt before you apply. You should also shop around to compare the rates of several mortgage lenders to make sure you are getting the lowest rate available. Keep in mind that online lenders may be able to offer a lower rate than your local bank or credit union.

