Tesla delivers new Model Y without passenger lumbar support, and it’s unclear why

New Tesla Model Y owners report that their electric SUVs come without lumbar support on the passenger side.

It’s unclear if this is a production issue or if Tesla has removed the feature that is typically standard in high-end vehicles.

Update: Looks like we could get a better idea of ​​what’s going on. See the full update below.

Unlike most automakers, Tesla does not adhere to the industry standard of updating its vehicles once a year with a new “model year” towards the end of the calendar year.

Instead, Tesla introduces changes to its production vehicles as soon as they are ready.

This creates a complicated landscape for customers trying to get the latest Tesla vehicles, but it’s hard for them to complain as the changes are usually aimed at improving electric cars.

Now we could have an example to the contrary, which is certainly more problematic.

Several new Tesla Model Y buyers who have taken delivery in recent days report that the passenger seat is not equipped with lumbar support.

In this photo via Chrissugar21 on Reddit, we see that the lumbar support controls have been replaced by fillers:

Tesla has not released any communication about the change, which so far appears to only affect new Model Y vehicles.

Lumbar support might seem like a small feature, but it’s actually extremely useful for longer readers if you know how to set it up properly.

It has also become standard in high-end vehicles, and the Model Y fits into this category with a starting price of $ 52,000.

At this point, it’s unclear if this is a permanent change from Tesla and they’ve decided to remove the passenger side feature, or if it was a manufacturing or supply issue. .

We reported earlier this month that Tesla was having a supply issue with a missing part, which resulted in more than 10,000 vehicles being docked.

It is not known if this is related to this stage. We will update if we get more information.

Update: The situation is still not entirely clear since Tesla does not comment, but a source working at BMW confirmed to Electrek that they have the same problem with the X3 due to a supply shortage. However, BMW is reducing its vehicles that do not have lumbar support adjustment on the passenger side. It’s unclear if Tesla plans to upgrade the feature later for those who take delivery.

A source at BMW says they have the same problem, but at least they’re giving a discount for the missing functionality. pic.twitter.com/e1BddrZx5W – Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) May 31, 2021

Hope this is a parts issue that will be fixed and not a permanent change.

That would only drop costs slightly for Tesla while removing a feature that is becoming standard for vehicles that cost almost half the starting price of the Model Y.

It would be a cheap move from Tesla.

If you know anything about the situation, please do not hesitate to contact us. We will update as we get a better idea of ​​the situation.

