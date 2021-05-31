EU PCR testing plan could deter family vacations abroad, travel agents say

Travel agents have reported an increase in calls about summer vacations abroad, but say families could be put off by European Union plans to require expensive PCR tests for children from over six years.

Irish Travel Agents Association chief Pat Dawson said its members had seen a dramatic increase in calls and inquiries since the government confirmed that non-essential travel within the EU would receive the green light from July 19.

Spain and Portugal seem to be of particular interest to people wishing to make reservations.

There has certainly been a surge in calls and reservations no doubt starting July 19 and the difference between now and even a month ago is like chalk and cheese, Mr Dawson said.

He attributed the growing confidence of potential vacationers to the digital green certificate which is expected to go into effect next month.

It will allow people to travel once they have been vaccinated, have recently recovered from Covid-19, or can produce a negative Covid-19 test.

Testing at home and abroad will add at least 150 to the cost of a child’s vacation, but at least those under six won’t need to be tested, so I guess that will help; but there is no doubt that the costs will have an impact, Mr Dawson said.

He reassured people that they would have no trouble organizing private tests for Covid-19 at popular tourist spots.

In Spain, for example, all medical centers will make walk-in visits and you can do them at the airport. They are very well prepared and have been doing this for months and testing there is only $ 50.

Under proposals released this week by the European Commission, member states can set their own rules for inbound travelers. The guidelines, aimed at harmonizing travel rules across EU countries, mean countries can decide to accept PCR testing as well as antigen testing to allow people to travel without restrictions.

Antigen test

The Irish Air Line Pilots Association (Ialpa) has asked why the government is not supporting the deployment of cheaper rapid antigen tests. While a PCR test costs around $ 100 in Ireland, antigen testing typically costs half that amount.

Ialpa said the government’s decision to reject these tests will only further hurt Ireland’s travel and tourism industry at a time when all the tools available to enable these industries to recover should be deployed.

His spokesperson, Capt Alan Brereton, said he was particularly disappointing given that scientific evidence shows that rapid antigenic testing is appropriate in the travel scenario and also capable of providing significant public health benefits.

He stressed that the main goal of any travel testing regimen is to prevent infectious people from traveling. The European Commission bought 550 million rapid antigenic tests last week at a cost of 2.6 billion specifically for this purpose. In addition, the US and UK governments have embraced the use of rapid antigen testing as a tool to fight Covid, he said.

While momentum appears to be building towards a significant increase in overseas travel in the coming weeks, the number of travelers passing through Dublin Airport remains at historically low levels.

According to a DAA spokesperson, the number of passengers from the week to last Sunday was down 94% from pre-Covid levels for this time of year.

On average, 5,762 passengers passed through the airport every day over the past week. The number of passengers for a week earlier was also on average less than 6,000 per day.