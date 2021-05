Markets Live, Tuesday, June 1, 2021

US futures have slipped with European stocks as traders wait for new catalysts, key US jobs data later this week should provide new clues to the outlook for the world’s largest economy in a context of persistent inflation. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as trading hours were reduced due to the Memorial Day holiday in the United States that left Wall Street closed. The Australian market is set to start the new month with losses, with futures showing a decline of 31 points, or 0.4%, to open. With the closure of Wall Street, European equities took center stage. Credit:Bloomberg The US dollar weakened against a basket of peers. The euro gained after data showed the inflation rate in Germany reached its highest level since October 2018, while price rallies in May were also reported by Spain and Italy. There is no spot trading in Treasuries today, after the 10-year yield closed just below 1.6% on Friday. The utilities sector drove the Stoxx Europe 600 index down as Spains Endesa SA declined following reports that the Spanish government is preparing to limit windfall profits for power producers. Deutsche Bank fell after the Federal Reserve warned its compliance programs were inadequate. UK markets are closed for holidays. Oil has climbed as OPEC and its allies predict stocks will drop sharply this year if the group sticks to its plan. Gold headed for the strongest monthly advance since July and most industrial metals advanced. Global stocks remain close to a record high, supported by the economic recovery underway after the pandemic and injections of stimulus measures. The rally has so far overcome fears that price pressures could lead to an earlier-than-expected reduction in central bank support. But investors remain risk-sensitive, and Friday’s US non-farm payroll report could shake markets if it changes perceptions of the strength of the rebounds. Policymakers are committed to accepting a higher level of inflation, higher inflation volatility, and in that case you will see inflation structurally move upward, said Mixo Das, equity strategist at JPMorgan Asia, on Bloomberg TV. I don’t think it’s in the prices yet. Read the full story here Bloomberg

