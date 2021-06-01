Apple supplier chain report reveals improvement in employer behavior in 2020





scar Gutirrez / CNET

Apple has reported improvements in the operational conduct of its manufacturing partners in 2020 while battling the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple’s annual supply chain responsibility report for 2021 focuses on a range of topics, including labor and human rights, workers’ health and safety, and the environment, among others. Apple reported a reduction in major violations of its code of conduct among its suppliers and did not mention finding any cases of child labor. He also found no cases of forced labor. Most of the violations reported by Apple involved violations of the company’s working hours policy or tampering with work-related data. During the year, Apple conducted 1,121 supplier assessments in 53 countries to ensure compliance with the company’s code of conduct. The company also said it conducted 57,618 interviews with supply chain workers to ensure workers participating in the assessment process did not face retaliation. While Apple’s 113-page report (PDF) did not mention the discovery of child labor at supplier facilities, the company found that one institution had “misclassified student workers in its program and forged documents to cover up violations of our Code, including allowing students to work nights and / or overtime and, in some cases, to do work unrelated to their major. ”Apple said it placed the supplier on probation and ceased doing business with the facility until that the problem is corrected. The report did not identify the suspended supplier, but in November, Apple would have frozen any new commercial contract with Pegatron, one of its main suppliers, after the Taiwanese company broke the company’s supply chain rules by falsifying paperwork and misclassifying workers in order to cover up labor law violations. Apple saw a significant reduction in code of conduct violations in 2020, reporting nine during the year compared to 17 the previous year and 48 in 2017. Seven of the nine cases in 2020 were related to working hours or falsification of work data. Overall, the company said it complied with 93% of its working hours rules, which require suppliers to limit work weeks to 60 hours. Apple also said it rejected 8% of potential suppliers for code risks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos