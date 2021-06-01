Sustainable investing secures your finances







ENVIRONMENTAL, social and governance (ESG) investment is an umbrella term for investments that seek positive returns and long-term impact on society, the environment and the performance of the company. By using more judgment in your investment choices, you can influence positive business behavior and support companies that behave more responsibly.

In today’s world, investors are not only interested in the financial performance of their investments, but in the impact that their investments can have on promoting global issues such as climate action, energies renewables, new technologies, waste management, recycling and innovation in the health sector.

ESG or sustainable investing is not only a question of well-being to make a good choice, it is also underpinned by an expectation that companies that score well on the environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance are likely to stay the course and perform well financially. – there is a compelling business rationale behind this as well.

ESG investing has snowballed over the past decade, and by 2020 the number of ESG-focused investment funds more than doubled. Millennials are a demographic particularly drawn to ESG investing, but research from Barclays Wealth also reveals that having a family can be a significant turning point for their investment strategy, attitude to risk, and ESG investing. both being impacted by the creation of a family.

Since having children, 44% of people in the UK admit that their risk appetite has changed, with more than 7 in 10 parents choosing to invest in low risk options from that point on. In addition, over 55% of parents admit that they make a more conscious effort to invest in a sustainable way for their family, compared to the choices they make when it comes to investing in themselves.

Interestingly, mothers are more likely to consider sustainable investment options for their families (62%), while fathers place less importance on sustainable investing (50%).

In contrast, investors who start young, perhaps unsurprisingly, may choose to have a little more fun with their investments when they have the youth advantage on their side. When deciding on investments for their own personal portfolio, 2 in 5 of those interviewed for Barclays research admit that the savings made during the pandemic encouraged them to take more risk with their personal investments, prioritizing expected dividends. rather than ESG references.

One explanation for this shift may be the way our children are forcing us to think longer term, with our minds focused on sustainability and our legacy to them. Ensuring the sustainability of your portfolio does not only consist in diversifying between asset classes and geographic areas, but also in ensuring the sustainability of your assets.

It must be said that ESG investing is not only aimed at Generation Y or families, it is rather a strategy exercised in the investment world, with an ever-increasing number of specialized funds focusing on on these factors when selecting stocks for their portfolio.

It is clear that ESG and sustainability investing is not just a passing trend, but rather a philosophy and strategy that individuals take seriously – not only for their own portfolios, but also when they think about it. future of their family.

ESG investing is really about supporting companies that strive to make the world a better place, a goal we can all certainly achieve.

:: Cahir Gilheaney is a wealth manager within the Barclays Wealth & Investment Management team in Belfast.