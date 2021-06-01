CANADA STOCKS – Energy stocks put TSX on track for fourth month of gains





May 31 (Reuters) – The main Canadian stock index hit a new high on Monday and was on track for a fourth month of gains as higher oil prices pushed energy stocks higher. * At 9:43 a.m. ET (1:43 p.m. GMT), the S & P / TSX Composite Index of the Toronto Stock Exchanges rose 34.49 points, or 0.17%, to 19,886.67. The benchmark index was on track for the end of May with a gain of almost 4%. * Energy stocks climbed 1.7% to lead to sector gains, with US crude and Brent prices adding 1.4% each. * A Reuters poll of strategists has predicted that the main index will surpass 20,000 by the end of 2021, as a recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus crisis increases the outlook for resource stocks. * Data showed Canada’s current account balance was C $ 1.18 billion ($ 977.47 million) in surplus in the first quarter, compared to a revised deficit of C $ 5.27 billion in the first quarter. fourth quarter of 2020, due to increased trade in goods and services. * Cloud-based software maker Dye & Durham Ltd jumped 18.0% to the top of TSX as a group of management-led shareholders offered to acquire the company for roughly C $ 3.4 billion ($ 2.8 billion). * Energy company Pieridae Energy Ltd rose 2.4% after the company said it hired Japanese lender MUFG Bank to help raise $ 10 billion for its gas export plant project liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Goldboro, Nova Scotia. * Dundee Precious Metals fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after agreeing to buy INV Metals Inc, which climbed 51%. The second biggest decline was Cronos Group Inc, down 3.8%. * The most traded stocks by volume were Athabasca Oil, Baytex Energy and Whitecap Resources. * On the TSX, 136 issues were higher, while 78 issues were down for a 1.74 to 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 9.33 million shares traded. * The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows. * Across all Canadian issues, there were 63 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, for a total volume of 27.06 million shares. (Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru edited by Bernadette Baum)

