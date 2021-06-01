Travel to the United States 13% lower than pre-COVID 2019 figures





Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Travel to the United States showed signs of returning to normal levels this Memorial Day weekend, even as celebrations were stifled by the pandemic. Air traffic, which virtually came to a standstill during the height of the pandemic and is also easily measurable compared to other modes of transport, increased 384% on Sunday (May 30) compared to Sunday traffic over the weekend of Memorial Day 2020., according The data provided by the federal government Transportation safety administration (TSA). The number of air travelers on Memorial Day Sunday 2021 remained 34% lower than the number of air travelers before the 2019 pandemic for the comparable Sunday. Air travelers on Friday (May 28) and Saturday (May 29) of this year’s Memorial Day weekend were up 500% and 674%, respectively, from the same launch days of Memorial Day weekend. Day 2020, according to TSA data. This year, the number of Saturday and Sunday travelers posted declines of 29% and 20%, respectively, compared to the same days in 2019. The figures reported by the agency were 1,959,593 travelers Friday compared to 253,190 on the comparable Memorial Day weekend Friday in 2020 and 2,512,237 for Memorial Day weekend Friday, 2019. AAAs provide For Memorial Day weekend 2021, 37 million Americans would travel more than 50 miles from home, a 60% increase from organizations’ estimates that 23 million people have traveled 50 miles or more. at home over Memorial Day weekend 2020. AAA found that over Memorial Day weekend 2019, about 43 million Americans traveled more than 50 miles from home, bringing this year’s decline from 2019 to 13% from to pre-pandemic figures. As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans show a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day, AAA senior vice president of travel Paula twidale said in a prepared statement. This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for the summer, although we all need to remember to continue to take important safety precautions. Reuters reported that this weekend, the partial resumption of Memorial Day travel comes amid a grim climate in Washington DC, where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers. fight and the annual parade on the National Mall has been replaced by a videotaped version. the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) every day tracker of COVID-19 fallout said 62.6% of American adults received at least one vaccination shot and 591,265 Americans died from the disease. Some 33 million cases have been reported in the United States, according to the agency. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENTS STUDY – MAY 2021 About the study: U.S. consumers see cryptocurrency as more than just a store of value: 46 million people plan to use it to make payments for everything from financial services to groceries. In the Cryptocurrency Payments report, PYMNTS surveys 8,008 cryptocurrency users and non-users in the United States to examine how they plan to use crypto to make purchases, the crypto they plan to to use and how merchant acceptance can influence merchant choice and consumer spending.











