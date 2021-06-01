Burned by the Stock Exchange? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead





The past year and has been anything but typical in the stock markets. Bear markets, meme stocks, insane volatility, and high-flying tech stocks may have left your head spinning about what to expect. You may have tossed some of your bank stocks last year to see them rebound this year, or you loaded on speculative tech stocks or stocks only to see them come back to earth. Hopefully not, as investing is all about the long term and overcoming market volatility, but if you’ve been burnt out by the stock market, you might want to consider a diversified approach to investing in these. exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. , to offer. Here are two ETFs that seek to reduce volatility while seeking to outperform the market. SPDR MSCI USA ETF Strategic Factors the SPDR MSCI USA ETF Strategic Factors (NYSEMKT: GAME) follows what is called a “smart indexing strategy” or “enhanced indexing strategy”, whereby it invests in a custom index based on certain factors. In this case, it invests in low volatility, high quality and attractively valued stocks, with the idea of ​​producing higher returns than traditional benchmarks with less risk. It is a combination of three indexes – the MSCI USA Value Weighted Index, the MSCI USA Quality Index, and the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, all equally weighted in the portfolio. Since it is based on three different indices, it is well diversified with 620 stocks, including a mix of large and mid cap stocks. The largest holding is Microsoftat 2.91%, followed by Appleat 2.50%, and Johnson & johnson at 2.09%. I rank this fund among the best low volatility ETFs. It doesn’t have as long a history as some other ETFs, but returns have been stable since its inception in 2015. This year it’s up about 12% year-to-date, which is beating at the bottom. times the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 index until May 27. Over the past five years, it has posted an annualized return of 16.1%, which slightly trails the two benchmarks above. But remember, this fund started out in the middle of a long bull market. It showed its value in 2018 when it was down only 3%, while the Russell 1000 and S&P 500 were down more than 6%. With more time and a longer history, this ETF should stand out for those who aren’t comfortable with volatile markets. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: MORNING) is a little different from your typical tech industry ETF. It invests in the big names in tech that have led the stock market over the past decade, but because it is also weighted it is more diverse and less risky than some of its competitors. This ETF tracks S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index, it therefore invests in the 75 largest IT stocks on the market. But while most ETFs are market weighted meaning that the higher the market cap, the higher the position, it is weighted equally and no holding is greater than 1.64%. Instead of the usual suspects, the three biggest stocks in this ETF are Norton LifeLock, DXC Technologies, and Seagate Technology Holdings. For investors who want to invest in technology but are concerned about volatility, this is a great choice. The ETF has delivered excellent returns which have beaten the S&P 500 since its launch in 2006. It is up around 10% since the start of the year through May 27, which is slightly below the return. up 11% year-to-date for the S&P 500. In previous five- and ten-year periods, it has returned 27.1% and 18.5%, respectively, as of April 30. Since inception, this ETF has posted an outstanding average annual return of 14.3%. The expense ratio is 0.40%, which is lower than the category average. If the past year has left you unsure of which direction to take in the equity markets, these are two great choices for strong performance with lower volatility and less risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







