Reopening bets is very profitable for security selectors





Investors are raking in big gains by loading up on economically sensitive stocks that thrived during this year’s boom in business.

More than two dozen actively managed exchange-traded funds have jumped at least 20% so far this year, beating the S&P 500’s 12% rise. Goldman Sachs analysts say 56% of mutual funds large-cap companies that choose stocks outperform their benchmarks, the highest percentage in over a decade.

Some of the top-performing companies include smaller-cap companies and so-called value stocks, which are considered inexpensive relative to measures of a company’s net worth. The energy-focused InfraCap MLP ETF, for example, has risen 48% this year on a rebound in oil prices. It includes major titles such as Energy Transfer AND -1.10% LP, up 62% since December. The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, which focuses on companies that bring the most cash to shareholders, has also jumped 48% this year. Main holdings include Rent-A-Center Inc. cool the -0.83% and Toll Brothers Inc., RING 0.26% who both won over 50%. Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF, which climbed 36%, boosted by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. GT 0.20% s 82% gain and a 72% rise from aluminum manufacturer Alcoa Corp. AA 1.69% These moves mark a reversal of the trend from last year, when the pandemic slowed economic activity and stock pickers flocked to stocks of tech companies that many believe could benefit from the crisis. Business activity is now expected to reach its highest level in at least four decades, pushing investors into shares of manufacturers, energy companies and others linked to economic growth. This includes the steelmaker Nucor Corp. Naked 1.47% , who gained 93% this year to lead the S&P 500 and Marathon Oil Corp. MRO 0.17% , which climbed 82%. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What do you think the rest of 2021 has in store for exchange-traded funds? Join the conversation below. Banks from UBS to Wells Fargo expect the US economy to continue to accelerate, with many analysts saying cheap stocks that tend to rise during periods of growth should benefit. Investors will have new clues on the pace of the rebound this week with the release of the Federal Reserve’s beige book on regional economies and May unemployment figures. The start of this reopening was a rebound for value stocks and smaller cap stocks. But it hasn’t even really started yet, said Meb Faber, chief investment officer of Cambria Investment Management LP. The Mr. Fabers Fund targets cheap stocks with strong fundamentals that make relatively large cash payments to shareholders through dividends, share buybacks or other means. This year the rally has put it on track for its best year since launching in 2014. Newsletter Sign-Up The steps A pre-market guide filled with news, trends and ideas. Plus, up-to-date market data. Some worry that the big gains accumulated in recent months suggest that the reopening of trade could reverse as quickly as last year’s tech surge if growth falters. Ford engine Co. F -2.35% , for example, has gained 65% so far this year, including a 26% jump in May. The outbreak comes as the company forecast a decline in profits in late April due to a continuing shortage of microchips used in vehicles. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management LLC provides an example of how quickly the terrain can change. Ms Wood was crowned last year as a Featured Stock Picker after her flagship ARK Innovation ETF climbed nearly 150%. Now its fund has slipped 10% for the year and is down 30% from its mid-February high, rocked by fears that inflation will force the Fed to pull out of the economic stimulus, which many fear they will harm technology stocks. Risks are also apparent in the highly volatile energy sector, where rebounding demand has driven oil prices up, leading to gains in many stocks. This helped to make Virtus Investment Partners VRTS 1.05% InfraCap MLP ETF Becomes America’s Top Performing Actively Managed ETF. Some analysts believe that a crash in demand for oil this summer could push prices even higher. But oil prices can be volatile, and the ETF uses borrowed money to extract returns, which some analysts say could make it vulnerable to large swings. Just last year, the fund lost 58% in a brutal race for oil, and is down 89% since its inception in 2014. This fund started to do well when the vaccines were approved last fall, said Jay Hatfield, the portfolio manager of the InfraCap funds. But it’s less about stock picking. Ideally, energy would be that stable sector, and you pick one stock or another and you’re brilliant. But he’s caught up in the macro stuff. Alcoas stock helped push the Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF up 36% this year.

