World Nissin in the Philippines wants to profit from the vegetable meat boom





MANILA – Filipino food giant World Nissin debuted on the stock exchange on Tuesday after a record-breaking IPO that gave the company additional capital to develop its key plant-based noodle and meat segments. The company, which makes the Philippines’ best-selling instant noodle line, Lucky Me !, and owns the UK meat substitute brand Quorn, raised 48.6 billion pesos ($ 1 billion) in the largest the country’s IPO last month. But trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange got off to a slow start, with its share price opening down 0.15% to 13.48 pesos, in line with the performance of the Manila benchmark. Nonetheless, Monde Nissin’s IPO, which includes a put option for an additional 540 million shares, is a boon for the PSE, historically lagging behind Southeast Asian stock exchanges. Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, speaking at the listing ceremony, touted the IPO as “a testament to the great investor confidence in the post-pandemic recovery of the Philippine economy,” which fell a record 9.6% last year, the worst in Southeast Asia. recession. World Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto highlighted the potential of his UK subsidiary, saying: “Quorn is at the forefront of the global shift towards sustainably produced food for health conscious consumers and consumers. environment.” The IPO, which valued Monde Nissin at 242.6 billion pesos, was backed by 11 key investors, including Fidelity International, Singapore GIC and Hong Kong insurer AIA. These key investors gobbled up more than half of the shares offered. The entire offering has been oversubscribed several times, the company said. The price of Monde Nissin’s offer was already higher than that of its peers. At 13.5 pesos each, local brokerage firm COL Financial put the company’s price-earnings ratio at 26.5 times, slightly higher than Universal Robina led by Gokongwei, at 24.5 times, and the average 21 times higher for actions focused on the country’s consumers. World Nissin, which is not affiliated with the Japanese food conglomerate Nissin, seeks to capitalize on the Philippine consumer economy, which numbers around 110 million people, and the growing trend for plant-based meat substitutes. The company is the instant noodle market leader in the Philippines, along with Lucky Me! commanding about 70% of the market. It also has local surnames such as Sky Flakes crackers and Mama Sita condiments. The company took over the Quorn brand in 2015 for £ 550million in one of the largest overseas acquisitions by a Filipino company. He plans to expand these business segments by using nearly 60% of the proceeds from the IPO to fund a three-year capital spending program. The rest will be largely used to reduce debt.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos