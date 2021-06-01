



European stocks slipped from their all-time highs on Monday in moderate trading amid holidays in the US and UK, but optimism over a rapid economic recovery helped the Stoxx 600 index mark its fourth consecutive month of earnings. The Iseq index in Dublin fell 0.6 percent on very low trading volumes. Dublin The shortage of active equity traders in international markets made for an extremely calm day on the Irish Stock Exchange. Most of Ireland’s indigenous multinationals have been stifled due to lack of action. CRH, the building materials giant that relies heavily on the U.S. market, ended the session down nearly 0.9% to 42.57, amid continued political wrangling in Washington, DC between Democrats and Republicans over the plan infrastructure of US President Joe Bidens. Irish society would gain immensely from any additional spending by the United States on bridges and roads. Another potential Irish beneficiary of an American construction campaign, an insulation group Kingspan, fell 1.6 percent to 76.86. Other Irish multinationals around which business has been impacted due to the lack of US traders include Smurfit Kappa Group, which was down 0.25 percent to 43.47, and Glanbia, which was almost flat at 1:30 p.m. Bank of Ireland slipped 1.4% to close the session at 5.24 per share. It remained stable for much of the day, but its price fell after a surge of trading before the close. There were contrasting fortunes for travel, amid calls from the European Union for states to adopt a green certificate for intra-bloc travel by early June. Ireland is expected to delay it until the middle of this month. Dermot Desmond supported Datalex , which makes retail software for airlines, rose 6.8 percent to 47 cents a share. Ryanair held steady at 16.87 per share, but one of its rivals in the Irish market, the owner of Irish Ferries Irish Continental Group, fell more than 1.1 percent to 4.40. ICG tends to drop slightly as sentiment improves on airlines. Europe The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.5%, as shares in Frankfurt and Paris fell 0.6% each. With the UK and US markets closed for the holidays, trading volumes were generally moderate. Among the main declining factors, there was German Bank, down 1.3% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Federal Reserve told the German lender it was failing to address persistent shortcomings in its anti-money laundering controls. Italian insurer Catholic jumped 15.1% after his biggest rival, Assicurazioni Generali, announced he would launch a € 1.17 billion takeover offer for the company. Utilities sector pulled the Stoxx Europe 600 index lower than Spain Endesa declined following reports that the Spanish government is preparing to limit windfall profits for power producers. Among the other movers, the Swedish online real estate company Hemnet rose 2.7% after posting a 24% increase in quarterly sales, helped by demand for larger apartments and houses. Despite lingering concerns about rising inflation, the Stoxx 600 posted a 2.1% rise in May as economies gradually reopened after lockdowns and central banks reiterated their support to help the recovery. The accommodating comments from policymakers at the European Central Bank, including President Christine Lagarde, who said it was too early to discuss slowing down its emergency bond purchases in the event of a pandemic, helped support the feeling last week. The euro gained after data showed the inflation rate in Germany reached its highest level since October 2018, while price rallies in May were also reported by Spain and Italy. Crude oil rallied as the market focused on an OPEC + supply policy meeting earlier this week, as gold headed for the strongest monthly advance since July and most industrial metals were advancing. (Additional reports: Reuters and Bloomberg)

