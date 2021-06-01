Asia’s highest and lowest stock markets in May battle Covid: India, Vietnam, Taiwan

India was one of the best performing markets in the Asia-Pacific region in May, although it continues to struggle with tens of thousands of new cases every day.

This month, the Nifty 50 is up 6.5% and the BSE Sensex is 6.47%.

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank’s investment director for Europe and Asia-Pacific, Tuan Huin, said: “The old phrase ‘leave in May and sell in May’ was not true, at least. This was the case this month. “” In India, I think it’s relatively surprising. “

“The market seems to want to distinguish between clear economic growth in corporate earnings and subsequent growth in new cases,” he told CNBC Street Signs Asia on Tuesday. ..

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, India has so far recorded more than 28 million infections, making it the second most affected country in the world in terms of infections. The number of people infected per day fell from a record high of over 400,000 at the start of May, but continues to exceed 100,000. This is still quite high compared to other countries in the world.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs “overweight” India and expects Indian stocks to outperform.

Timothy Mo, Co-Head of Asia Macro Research at Goldman Sachs and Chief Strategist for Asia Pacific, told CNBC last week: “The market is, as they say, the future, not the present. Tend to live.

He stressed that there is a “humanitarian crisis of great concern” regarding the Covid surge in India. However, “the market is basically looking at it and expecting the infection rate to go down.