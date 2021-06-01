Business
Asia’s highest and lowest stock markets in May battle Covid: India, Vietnam, Taiwan
On Thursday, January 21, 2021, a pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.
Diraji Singh | Bloomberg | Getty Images
India was one of the best performing markets in the Asia-Pacific region in May, although it continues to struggle with tens of thousands of new cases every day.
This month, the Nifty 50 is up 6.5% and the BSE Sensex is 6.47%.
Deutsche Bank International Private Bank’s investment director for Europe and Asia-Pacific, Tuan Huin, said: “The old phrase ‘leave in May and sell in May’ was not true, at least. This was the case this month. “” In India, I think it’s relatively surprising. “
“The market seems to want to distinguish between clear economic growth in corporate earnings and subsequent growth in new cases,” he told CNBC Street Signs Asia on Tuesday. ..
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, India has so far recorded more than 28 million infections, making it the second most affected country in the world in terms of infections. The number of people infected per day fell from a record high of over 400,000 at the start of May, but continues to exceed 100,000. This is still quite high compared to other countries in the world.
US investment bank Goldman Sachs “overweight” India and expects Indian stocks to outperform.
Timothy Mo, Co-Head of Asia Macro Research at Goldman Sachs and Chief Strategist for Asia Pacific, told CNBC last week: “The market is, as they say, the future, not the present. Tend to live.
He stressed that there is a “humanitarian crisis of great concern” regarding the Covid surge in India. However, “the market is basically looking at it and expecting the infection rate to go down.
The best and worst performers in Asia
Vietnam, on the other hand, was the best performing market in the Asia-Pacific region in May, with the VN Index advancing 7.15% in one month.
Despite the worsening situation at Covid in Vietnam in recent weeks, he has benefited. State media reported that social distancing measures were taken in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s commercial base, as of Monday.
Elsewhere, Taiwan’s inventories fell in May as regulations were tightened due to an increase in domestic infections.
Taiwan’s Taiex was the worst performing market in the Asia-Pacific region in May, down 2.84% in one month.
Taiwan was once hailed internationally for its first response to a pandemic, and life in Taiwan was less disruptive than elsewhere. However, due to the recent outbreak of infection, measures such as requiring masks to be worn and restricting indoor and outdoor gatherings have been taken.
The total number of people infected in Vietnam and Taiwan remains relatively low globally. According to data from Hopkins, more than 7,300 cases have been reported in Vietnam, but at least 8,511 cases have been confirmed in Taiwan.
Asia’s highest and lowest stock markets in May battle Covid: India, Vietnam, Taiwan
Source link Asia’s highest and lowest stock markets in May battle Covid: India, Vietnam, Taiwan
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]