ASIC issues activist short-selling advice to curb ambush tactics





The corporate watchdog has posted its long-awaited advice on activist short sellers in an effort to eliminate ambush tactics used against certain listed companies and force ASX-listed groups to respond properly to the allegations. The new Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) guidelines follow an investigation by Age and The Sydney Morning Herald in allegedly short and distorted reports by offshore research houses targeting Australian companies. ASX has released new advice on how short sellers and their targets should behave. Credit:Peter Braig The new recommendation from corporate watchdogs is that short sellers and other research groups release their reports outside of trading hours, not just before the market opens. Short sellers and research houses will also need to verify their short theses with a company before posting the information. This approach will give companies time to stop trading and prepare a response to the report before any short sale occurs. Short sellers have also been asked not to use emotional language in their relationships.

The tips have been included in an information document and are not guidelines or official laws. A source from the regulator, who was not authorized to speak, admitted that enforcing Australia’s advice on offshore groups is unlikely to be possible. Loading Short selling, which has been around for a long time in financial markets, involves borrowing securities from long-term holders and reselling them in the market with the aim of buying them back at a lower price for a profit. In recent years, a more aggressive form of the practice has emerged, with activist researchers and short-selling firms issuing public reports criticizing companies and often accusing them of engaging in fraudulent behavior. On the other hand, companies have also responded in emotional terms, including describing the short sellers as criminals and not Australians. The rise of activist short selling has created a schism between the investment community and the fraternity of corporate executives. Company executives have argued that they are not given sufficient notice of so-called brief and distorted attacks, which they say sometimes involve incorrect information leading to a sharp drop in the share price.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos