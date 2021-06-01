Asian stocks soar to month high ahead of US jobs data

People wearing protective masks, following a coronavirus outbreak, are reflected on a screen showing the Nikkei Index, outside a brokerage house in Tokyo, Japan, February 28, 2020. REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha

Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and US data this week, which will likely offer clues to the health of the global economy.

Global recovery from COVID-19 pandemic remains uneven, with exports picking up but broader economic activity still hampered by new measures to contain new outbreaks

The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) edged up 0.4%, as the Taiwan (.TWII) and South Korea (.KS11) indexes posted gains . The markets of Japan (.N225), Australia (.AXJO) and China (.CSI300) fell.

South Korea’s inventories were bolstered by data showing the country’s exports recorded their biggest expansion in 32 years in May. But in Japan, official data showed companies cut spending on factories and equipment for the fourth consecutive quarter in January-March. L2N2NJ009

The MSCI Asia Index hit its highest level in a month, bringing the total gains so far this year to almost 7%. Global equities advanced for a fourth consecutive month as abundant liquidity supported risk-taking despite fears of higher inflation.

Chinese factory activity grew at the fastest pace this year in May, with domestic and export demand picking up, according to a business survey. Read more

As asset markets rallied over the past month, policymakers are increasingly focusing on tackling inflation at a time when the underlying structural economy is struggling to gain traction. Markets are also awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve on when it will begin to scale back its bond buying program.

“The markets fixing is now on inflation and rightly so due to so much quantitative easing and supply chain disruptions,” said Hou Wey Fook, chief investment officer at DBS Bank.

“It looks like tapering should be on the cards. But it will be soft, it will be slow, and it will be communicated very well.

The main event this week is US payrolls on Friday with a median forecast of 650,000, but the outcome is uncertain after the unexpected gain of 266,000 recorded in April.

Although US inflation data last week was better than estimated, another big job failure would delay the outlook for slower stimulus, analysts said. Read more

U.S. equity futures were little changed after a public holiday on Monday and following European stock markets closing below record highs.

The dollar languished near its multi-month lows against its major peers as traders pondered the prospects of an early policy normalization by the Fed ahead of the jobs report.

“The global economy is clearly recovering, and it’s going to be bad for the US dollar because it’s a countercyclical currency,” said Joseph Capurso, strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The US dollar has been pretty heavy the last few weeks, and I think it continues to fall.

The Australian dollar rose to as high as $ 0.77605, strengthening for the second consecutive session before the central bank’s announcement at 4.30am GMT, although economists do not expect any change in monetary policy.

The offshore Chinese yuan was flat at 6.3710 per dollar, retreating from the three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar reached on Monday, after the monetary authority tightened currency requirements on banks to stem the currency rise.

Global inflation concerns have supported gold, with gold prices rising 8% this month, comfortably above $ 1,900. Gold prices traded near a staggered five-month high on Tuesday last week.

Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC + meeting and on optimism that demand for fuel will increase in the coming months with the start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil.

Brent futures for August added 1.3% to $ 70.2 a barrel, while US crude rose 1.9% to $ 67.6.

There has been little action in cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin stable around $ 36,642.

