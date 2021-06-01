Bitcoin ETP hits the road from Switzerland to UK after cautious response from London

London is gearing up for its first listed title that tracks the price of bitcoin, with a launch that uses crypto-friendly Swiss market rules to swim against a tide of regulatory skepticism about digital assets.

ETC Group, a UK provider of cryptocurrency-related instruments, has traded $ 5.4 billion since the launch of its bitcoin-backed exchange traded product on the German Stock Exchange. It is now set to expand this week to major markets in Paris and Amsterdam.

From early June, investors will also be able to use an exchange in the UK to trade its debt securities. But the company says when it considered going to the London Stock Exchange it hit a regulatory brick wall. LCH, the LSE’s clearinghouse, does not accept crypto products. Instead, ETC turned to another regulated UK market, Aquis Exchange.

The launch highlights tensions in the UK between institutional fund managers seeking legal ways to trade digital currencies, regulators keen to protect investors and policymakers keen to attract innovation.

“Logically, the UK should be at the center of this activity. It has always been the center of innovation and banking, but you get the signal from [regulator] that you are not wanted. We sought a listing on the LSE, but we were told ‘no’, ”said Bradley Duke, managing director of ETC Group and former chief commercial officer at Jefferies and BCS Group. The LSE declined to comment. The FCA said it had not commented on specific cases.

Listing in the UK is possible as the stock is also listed in Switzerland, and Aquis will send it to clear there as well. The UK reopened the way for Swiss securities to resume operations in London in February after leaving the EU’s single market.

The position of the London legal framework on cryptocurrency is much more mature, robust and comprehensive than it is in France

ETC’s stuttering efforts to gain a leading presence in the UK market come as other companies have struggled to gain a foothold as well. More than 50 companies have withdrawn requests to the Financial Conduct Authority to operate cryptocurrency businesses registered in Britain after the watchdog pushed back on low standards, according to a person with knowledge of the process.

Other business leaders and investors have become frustrated with what they see as an uncooperative attitude on the part of UK regulators. Retail investors in the UK are not allowed to trade crypto derivatives because the regulator says they are ‘like gambling’.

Many cryptocurrency executives are looking to Switzerland, which has developed rules with the aim of becoming a global center for digital currencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges are legal in the country if they are licensed and follow financial crime fighting rules. The Tyr Capital cryptocurrency hedge fund has been relocating partners there from London for 18 months.

“We are moving to a country where there is already skeletal regulation and they are discussing the future of regulation with players like us,” said Edouard Hindi, a partner of Tire. “The Swiss Chamber of Commerce [helped] facilitate my [visa] paperwork. They knew we were running a crypto fund. The UK is too busy to deal with crypto. “

The UK is not alone in taking a cautious stance on crypto-related securities. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly postponed a decision to allow the launch of bitcoin-backed exchange-traded funds. Michael Hsu, interim controller of the currency, said in an interview with the Financial Times that he hopes U.S. officials will work together to define a “regulatory perimeter” for cryptocurrencies.

Elie Le Rest, co-founder and partner of Paris-based digital asset fund manager ExoAlpha, said France is well known for its heavy and capricious regulation in this area.

“From Paris, the position of the London legal framework on cryptocurrency is much more mature, robust and comprehensive than it is in France,” he said. “[In London] established companies are ready to explore relationships with crypto entrepreneurs, while in Paris, bank accounts are closed and insurance is almost impossible to obtain for crypto companies.

Xavier Rolet, former managing director of the London Stock Exchange Group, said securities regulators were in a difficult position as the cryptocurrencies underlying these securities were very volatile and had no intrinsic value. He also doubted that Switzerland would be able to steal a lead from other marketplaces.

“The Swiss approach cannot work because it only applies within Switzerland’s borders. There is no way that what they did [in terms of crypto regulation] will be accepted across borders. It’s not scalable, ”he said.

And investors still face skepticism from central banks. “I don’t want to be the person labeled as being against innovation, but there is a danger that we get carried away. Cryptocurrencies are dangerous and there is enormous enthusiasm there, ”Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, told MPs in late May.

But Rolet argues that central banks may need to develop their own digital currencies to curb private market issuance and root out potential fraud. “If central banks come up with a global digital currency, these crypto products would disappear,” he said.