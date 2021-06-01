Slow vaccine rollout creates pandemic risks in Vietnam





Vietnam, whose coronavirus containment allowed the economy to continue growing throughout last year, now faces a real challenge from a lack of vaccines as coronavirus outbreaks hit major manufacturing centers. A slow rollout of the vaccine will delay the government’s ability to open up the economy, according to an article on the government website, which did not quote any specific official. The country may lose its economic advantage if it fails to achieve collective immunity with 70% of the population vaccinated, the post said. Cases of the virus are increasing across the country, including in northern provinces where global electronics manufacturers have factories. The government has ordered restaurants and sidewalks to halt food service, limited religious ceremonies and public gatherings in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and has implemented mass virus testing for workers in the city. factory and at-risk districts. Electronics manufacturers have closed many factories as local authorities temporarily close some industrial parks. Bac Giang Province, homeland of Apple Inc. and Suppliers to Samsung Electronics Co., recorded half of the more than 4,300 new cases of local viruses across the country since the end of April. This is a risk for an economy which depends heavily on exports. The main goal is to enable companies that can access vaccines to import them, as the government faces the challenge of covering the cost of inoculating the population, the post said. Vietnam asks Samsung, Other companies to find vaccines against viruses Vietnam started negotiating with Covid-19 vaccine makers in May 2020, but “the country has shown signs of slowness in the ‘race’ to acquire vaccines due to issues with mechanisms, policies, cumbersome procedures and even fear of responsibility, ”the government post said. Slow deployment As of Monday afternoon, Vietnam had given at least one injection to 1,102,099 people out of a population of 98 million, of whom 30,602 were fully vaccinated. After successfully growing 2.91% last year, the Vietnamese economy disappointed in the first quarter, growing 4.48% against 5.7% expected in a Bloomberg survey of economists. This came when the Covid epidemics created obstacles to the economy, said the head of the country’s General Bureau of Statistics. Foreign companies are critical to the country’s export sector, accounting for nearly three-quarters of total shipments in the first four months of 2021. Throughout the pandemic, Vietnamese officials have worked to help foreign companies continue. to operate even as parts of the country endured lockdown. – similar conditions. The Bac Giang authorities are interference to help factories reopen after the closure of four industrial parks. In neighboring Bac Ninh province, where Samsung has factories, authorities ordered factories to set up on-site sleeping arrangements for workers and to put in place other procedures to allow operations to continue. Vietnam plans to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine this year: VnExpress In addition to developing local vaccines, Vietnam plans to acquire vaccine production technologies through joint ventures and partnerships with global vaccine manufacturers, the government said in the post. The nation is working to achieve collective immunity by the end of the year, according to an article published on Monday citing Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long. “Vietnam cannot stay locked up forever,” said Fred Burke, partner of the Baker McKenzie law firm in Ho Chi Minh City. The country “needs an aggressive deployment of the vaccine. It’s a race against time. – With assistance by Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen (Updates with more details throughout.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

