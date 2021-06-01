Asian stocks mixed with investors pending Friday’s US employment data





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors looked to US jobs data for reassurance that the world’s largest economy was improving after big hiring hiccups in previous months . Benchmarks in Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.

US markets, which ended May with a gain amid inflation fears, were due to reopen Tuesday after a public holiday. Traders were eagerly awaiting Friday’s US hiring report in March for reassurance. April’s fall was a fluke. Employers created 266,000 jobs that month, half the recent average and well below expectations of 1 million. Investors wavered between optimism about the global economic recovery from its deepest recession since the 1930s and fears that rising inflation could prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus measures. Investors could take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the jobs report, IG’s Jun Rong Yeap said in a report. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

+ 0.26%

lost 0.1% while the Nikkei 225 NIK,

-0.16%

in Tokyo fell 0.1%. The ruling Communist Party in China announced on Monday that it would ease birth restrictions to allow couples to have three children instead of two. The party wants to slow the rapid aging of the population and ensure a sufficient number of future workers, but couples are discouraged by the high costs and pressure of work. Also on Monday, Chinese commercial banks were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves at the central bank to limit sales and curb the rise in the exchange rate of the Chinese currency, the yuan. The People’s Bank of China is trying to deter speculators after the yuan has risen about 12% against the dollar since May. The latest change is a strong signal that policymakers are increasingly uncomfortable with the speed of the yuan surge, analysts at the Macquarie Group said in a report. The Hang Seng HSI00,

-0.85%

in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 29,275 while the Kospi 180,721,

+ 0.56%

in Seoul gained 0.5% to 3,222.12. Sydneys S & P-ASX 200 XJO,

-0.27%

lost 0.5% to 7,127.30. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced. On the energy markets, gross US reference CL.1,

+ 2.23%

jumped $ 1.27 a barrel to $ 67.59 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent BRN00 crude,

+ 1.47% ,

used for the price of international oils, gained 89 cents to $ 70.21 a barrel in London. The dollar fell to 109.40 Japanese yen USDJPY,

-0.12%

from Monday 109.59 yen. The euro EURUSD,

+ 0.12%

changed little at $ 1.2232.

