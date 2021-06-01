Exchanges are looking for deals with data providers

Shareholders of the London Stock Exchange Group attach such importance to the data that they awarded the boss of the company a near tripling of his total salary – to £ 6.9million – last year. They were right: David Schwimmer’s takeover of financial information provider Refinitiv for $ 27 billion spiked the LSE share price.

This agreement, enthusiastically supported by shareholders, should allow the LSE to cash on demand computerized transactions, isolate itself from takeover bids and put it in competition with Bloomberg, the American power.

Facilitating the buying and selling of stocks – the main activity of the LSE for 300 years – is now a relatively minor part of its day-to-day operations. Today, it mainly provides information to the world: financial, economic, benchmark and legal entity data; as well as market references; and “alternative data” – which comes from satellite images, social media or shipping trackers.

By doing all of this, the LSE is now directly exposed to a $ 33 billion market that grew nearly 6% in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, according to Burton-Taylor International, the capital markets consultancy.

You need to produce high quality content. If the data is the new oil, it is useless unless it is refined

But runaway optimism was unceremoniously shattered in early March this year, when LSE shares experienced their biggest one-day decline in 20 years. It was at this point that the exchange revealed a larger-than-expected £ 1bn budget to enter Refinitiv in the first year after its acquisition. The drop in the share price underscored the fact that success is not guaranteed.

“Getting it right is not easy,” says Goran Skoko, global head of wealth management solutions at FactSet Research Systems. “You have to produce high quality content. If the data is the new oil, it is useless unless it is refined. “

The LSE stumble reflected problems in the business of providing “terminals”: the distinctive screens that bring together graphics, analysis and news, which are mainly sold to traders and investment banks.

“According to our estimates, the biggest players in the space, Bloomberg, S&P and FactSet, have seen only zero to 3% growth in their revenues in 2020,” warns Arnaud Giblat, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas in a note research last month. “So while LSEG can turn this business around, we still expect low single-digit growth at best.”

The Refinitiv deal led to a near tripling of the remuneration of LSEG chief David Schwimmer © Simon Dawson / Bloomberg



Even so, that hasn’t deterred exchanges from looking for potential deals for data providers – especially as trading slows down after a hectic 2020. Data remains highly valued, even though banks and Market makers, as well as regulators, are sensitive information about transactions made in the stock markets.

“It’s hard to think of a more contentious issue right now in financial markets than the prices that exchanges charge for their trading data,” says John Eley, managing director of GoldenSource, a data management software provider. “The current situation is a far cry from the history of 15 years ago, when market data was relatively cheap.”

Most of the growth over the past 18 months has come from data on commodities, private markets, wealth management and risk, as businesses fear that working from home and online activity could lead cybercrime and fraud. LSE-Refinitiv business, which provides benchmark data and legal entities, grew 3% in the first quarter of this year, even as its commercial and banking activities lagged behind.

Therefore, these are the areas that big exchanges are eyeing. The Nasdaq finalized this year the $ 2.8 billion purchase of Verafin, a financial crime software group. At the same time, Deutsche Börse has indicated that it will seek to enter into transactions on indices and analyzes, as well as information relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment.

Rumors of acquisitions have also been fueled by S&P Global’s planned $ 44 billion purchase of IHS Markit – an industry mega-manager and one of the largest deals announced last year. In recent months, investors have speculated that FactSet could also be a target.

But whether another exchange would follow the LSE by buying a data provider is another matter.

For starters, many of the world’s largest exchanges digest their own transactions, having also done mergers and acquisitions over the past year. The LSE, Intercontinental Exchange, Euronext, Nasdaq and Deutsche Börse have all made big buys.

The value of data depends a lot not only on what users are billed, but also on the associated cost of processing it.

Additionally, Eley points out that financial data is seen as a premium commodity – bought regularly and out of necessity – not a commodity. Exchanges can only justify providing and charging a high price if users find it valuable. “The value of data largely depends not only on what users are billed, but also on the associated cost of processing it,” he says.

In addition, the technological challenge can become more and more difficult. A February survey by Burton-Taylor International noted that the pandemic had made the financial sector more creative in the way it used data. There is a greater emphasis on integrating information such as alternative data, while spending less on endpoints in favor of virtual desktops that can be used on mobile devices.

This could pique the interest of the world’s biggest tech companies rather than exchange operators. “Non-traditional actors [ie Big Tech] should enter the business aggressively, ”the report said.

For the financial market data industry, these rivals could be everyone’s biggest challenge.