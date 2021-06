World Nissin bets on meat substitutes after record $ 1 billion Philippines IPO

A janitor wearing a face mask cleans the lobby of the Philippine Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 30, 2020. REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez

Philippine food maker Monde Nissin Corp (MONDE.PS) freezes its future in the fast-growing alternative meats sector with a 48.6 billion pesos ($ 1 billion) initial public offering (IPO), which scored the highest rating in the country. . When it debuted on the market on Tuesday, the family-owned company’s shares ended trading at 13.48 pesos compared to 13.50 pesos during the IPO. The show was the second-largest in Southeast Asia this year after the $ 1.8 billion IPO of PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR.BK) in Thailand. The group’s four decades-old leadership position in the Philippines, with its ubiquitous Lucky Me! SkyFlakes instant noodles and cookies, propelled the family behind the conglomerate to the rank of the richest in the Philippines. The owner of the UK meat alternative Quorn, which he acquired for around $ 830 million in 2013, is increasing capacity and is also aiming for a sharp increase in sales in US markets. “We still have plenty of opportunities to raise even more (capital) in the next few years,” said Henry Soesanto, CEO of Monde Nissin, in an interview with Reuters. Bringing in strategic investors into its Quron business at a later stage could be one of the options for raising more funds, Soesanto said. The global meat substitutes market has surged in recent years due to consumer concerns about animal health, sustainability and welfare, helping companies like Beyond Meat (BYND.O) and Impossible Foods attract record investments. Quorn contributed 22% of Monde Nissin’s net sales of $ 1.4 billion last year. “We’re going to push really, really hard and invest significantly to grow our bottom line,” said David Nicol, strategy director at Monde Nissin, adding that Quorn is also developing local flavors for US markets. “There will be explosive growth,” he said, citing industry studies indicating that the protein market will multiply over the next two years. The oversubscribed IPO was supported by 11 key investors, including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC (GIC.UL) and fund managers Eastspring Investments and Capital Group. Monde Nissin’s IPO comes as the Philippines, a historic lag in Southeast Asia in terms of fundraising, is set to become the region’s largest IPO market this year . L4N2KO1J8 The company’s shares were the most traded on Tuesday, reaching 13.56 pesos. World Nissin ended the day with a market value of $ 5 billion in a larger, stable market (.PSI). Analysts previously said the food maker priced its IPO cautiously in a market that so far this year has lost 7%, making it the worst performing in the region. (1 USD = 47.68 Philippine pesos) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

