Business
Made.com unveils plans for $ 1 billion float on the London Stock Exchange
// Made.com announces confirmation of its intention to IPO on the London Stock Exchange this month
// He intends to raise € 100m in an IPO that will see some existing investors sell shares
// The final offer price for the IPO would be determined following a book building process
Made.com has confirmed its intention to IPO this month on the London Stock Exchange and has revealed some details of the IPO.
The London-based online furniture retailer, which has yet to set a price for the float, will join the mainstream listed securities market in a move that could value it at 1 billion.
The company intends to raise € 100 million in an IPO that will see some existing investors sell shares.
According to The Guardian, around 600 employees will be able to sell shares worth more than 5% of the company, or 50 million.
The news comes after an announcement made by Made.com on May 25 regarding the release of a background document, which at the time said it was moving forward with plans to go public.
Earlier this year, the retailer commissioned JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Liberum to develop the plans.
The retailer said the final offer price for the IPO will be determined following a book-making process, with admission currently slated for later this month.
“I am happy to announce our confirmed intention to list here in London, where Made was born,” said CEO Philippe Chainieux.
“Over the past 11 years, Made has revolutionized the home and living industry by providing our customers across Europe with an organized range of high quality, responsibly produced and affordable products backed by exclusive designs.
“The company is growing rapidly, with a proven brand and a customer proposition that travels well. We are excited to begin our next chapter as we seize the huge growth opportunity and deliver on our vision of becoming the # 1 home lifestyle destination in Europe for digital natives.
Immediately after its admission to the stock exchange, Made.com expects to have a free float of at least 25% of its issued share capital and to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK indices.
In addition, shares representing up to an additional 15 percent of the IPO are expected to be made available by certain existing shareholders under an over-allotment option.
The money raised during the IPO would also be used to invest in the growth of Made.com’s existing markets, as well as to improve the service, evolve its range of household items and increase the flexibility of the fund. bearing.
Made.com joins a growing list of large retailers that have recently announced plans or launched on the stock market after seeing success during the Covid-19 pandemic.
These include The Hut Group, Moonpig, Dr Martens, In The Style, Made.com, The Very Group, MyTheresa, the parent company of Poundland Pepco and most recently Hotter Shoes.
Made.com recently revealed that it has achieved a 36% compound annual growth rate in gross sales over the past five years.
In the year ended Dec.31, 2020, the retailer reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 5.1 million, despite 30% sales growth of 315 million.
It has expanded its product offering to include housewares and lifestyle, with more categories in the pipeline.
In addition to the UK’s flagship site, Made.com operates in seven markets in continental Europe, including France and Spain. He plans to launch into other territories.
